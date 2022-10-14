Latest attempt to address Wyoming housing troubles stalls

In the latest unsuccessful attempt to address Wyoming's housing troubles, a committee of lawmakers voted to table a municipal land bank bill.

The bill would provide a framework for municipalities to buy, manage and sell distressed or abandoned properties.

In a Joint Corporations Committee meeting Thursday in Cheyenne, it was pitched as a way for cities to rehabilitate eyesore homes and convert them into housing for low and moderate-income residents.

Lawmakers, housing advocates and industry representatives seemed warm to the idea. But they said the bill as currently written was too vague, and could invite unintended consequences — like giving land banks the power to out-compete private homebuyers.

The committee indicated it would revisit the proposal during next year’s interim legislative session. Until then, Wyoming Realtors lobbyist Laurie Urbigkit said her association would collaborate with other housing organizations to brainstorm possible amendments to the bill.

The proposal was based on Nebraska’s community land bank legislation, which the state passed in 2013.

The bill wouldn’t require any money from the state to implement, though it would allow land banks to receive funding from government agencies, nonprofits and businesses.

Each land bank would be run by a board comprising city government officials and local residents.

One benefit of municipal land banks is that they have more muscle to address urban blight than many private developers, said Dan Dorsch, special projects coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County.

His organization currently has a grant from the CDG to rehab a residential property and turn it into affordable housing. They’re looking at three properties in Cheyenne’s West Edge neighborhood — an area the city’s trying to revitalize.

The properties aren’t occupied, and have been deteriorating for years, he said. Habitat has tried to contact the owners without success.

Those kinds of houses could be a good fit for a land bank, said Dorsch. And once the land bank acquires them, they could be renovated and reintroduced to the housing market.

As a way of providing affordable housing to their communities, land banks in other states often set restrictions on who they sell their properties to. That might include selling mainly to nonprofit developers, limiting rental hikes or requiring a property’s occupants don’t exceed a certain income ceiling.

Under Thursday’s bill draft, cities wouldn’t be limited to using acquired properties for housing, though. They could be used for virtually anything — public spaces, commercial or industrial areas, community gardens and so on.

Brenda Birkle, executive director of nonprofit housing developer My Front Door, questioned whether that part of the bill should be amended to give land banks more focus.

“I’m not sure I would leave that so vague,” she said.

Another part of the bill that caught criticism would give land banks the ability to automatically win bids on homes sold through property tax sales. Property tax sales allow people to acquire property-tax delinquent homes. They're conducted through county treasurers' offices.

Some people make a living out of investing in tax delinquent homes, Urbigkit said. She worried that letting land banks win bids automatically could deal a serious blow to their businesses.

But bidding on tax delinquent properties isn't the only way land banks acquire properties, Birkle pointed out. They can also be donated, for instance. The committee could amend the bill to restrict land banks' ability to bid on properties, and still let cities and their residents benefit from the good land banks have to offer, she said.

There were also questions about jurisdiction. The proposal, as currently written, would only let cities have land banks (though two or more cities could decide to share one). Each land bank could only acquire property within the boundaries of the municipality or municipalities it serves.

Committee members weren't sure whether it'd be prudent to let counties have land banks, too.

While the situation is different from city to city, overall, there’s no shortage of vacant properties in Wyoming.

A March study by online mortgage company Lending Tree estimated that Wyoming had a home vacancy rate of 15.9%. The study used experimental data from the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

The land bank bill is the only housing-related proposal to come of the Joint Corporations Committee's interim legislative session.

The committee named workforce housing as its second-highest priority this year.

In previous committee meetings, local officials, housing developers, realtors and residents sounded the alarm on rising housing costs and lagging inventory across the state. Their communities needed more housing working adults could afford.

But the committee struggled to find a direction during its first few meetings.

“This entire interim topic was about to be dead on arrival,” Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said during Thursday. “We had no bill draft.”

In their previous meeting in August, lawmakers backpedaled on a state housing trust fund bill.

Housing trust funds set aside money for housing-related projects. Supporters said the program could provide flexible funding to combat the state’s ongoing housing problems. Wyoming is one of just three states without one.

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said he and other legislators may bring a housing trust fund bill during the 2023 legislative session, which starts in January.

It’s unclear where the committee will take things next year.

Many of its current members won’t be returning in 2023. Three were voted out in the primary in August, and three more didn’t run for reelection. A total of 14 lawmakers sit on the committee.

Corporations isn’t the only committee looking at housing bills this interim session, however. The Joint Revenue Committee is discussing several proposals aimed at property tax relief.

Meanwhile, the Joint Appropriations Committee is expected to consider a proposal from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office to put $25 million of the state’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward affordable housing.