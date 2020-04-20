Latest Converse County coronavirus patient is Safeway employee, county says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The latest coronavirus patient in Converse County works at the Safeway in Douglas, the county's emergency management office announced Monday.

"The (patient) had very limited contact with the public on April 13th and 14th," the agency said.

The case is Converse County's ninth.

Safeway "has been notified," the emergency management office said in its Monday press release, and is hiring a third-party cleaning company to "clean and sanitize the entire store." Prior to the employee's diagnosis, the grocery had sanitized its store every three hours, with registers getting cleaned every hour.

The store's staff "had been directed to wear a face covering at all times," the agency wrote, and Safeway is "working on conjunction with Converse County Public Health to identify any close contacts among employees and follow quarantine guidelines for those individuals."

As of Monday, testing had confirmed 317 cases in Wyoming. Health officials were aware of another 111 probable cases — instances where someone exhibited COVID-19 symptoms and was in close contact with people who been positively identified.