Law enforcement studies marijuana legalization in surrounding states

“As laws regarding the legalization and decriminalization of marijuana change around the U.S., especially in nearby states, it’s not surprising to see attitudes in Wyoming change as well,” said Brian Harnisch, a senior research scientist at WYSAC. “In all bordering states except Idaho, marijuana or medical marijuana has been legalized to some extent or decriminalized.”

Koltiska said usually in discussions regarding decriminalizing marijuana, people will also bring alcohol into the conversation, presenting it as more of an issue in the community — and the nation — than marijuana.

“Alcohol was legal 70 years before I was born,” Koltiska said, who said he will never professionally support the legalization of recreational marijuana use. “Looking back, if alcohol was in the same position as marijuana right now and had seen the effects of alcohol being used illegally, would I support it? I don’t know. Maybe I would not.

“I hate seeing any kind of substance that does have a chance to be abused,” he continued. “The more availability in society of substances that can be abused, the more dangerous it is for everyone.”