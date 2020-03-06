Lawamakers angle for a seat at the table in Colorado River drought negotiations

At the end of the day, the less opportunity politics has to be included in the process, said Robison, the better the outcome, particularly for an issue as historically divisive as the Colorado River Compact.

“When it comes to water relations – particularly interstate or even international relations over some of the rivers originating in our beautiful mountains – you can’t really be parochial,” he said. “It doesn’t work. It is a self-defeating policy strategy. You have to play nice with your neighbors. I understand the tendency to put on the brakes and figure out what’s being given up or what the trade-offs are, but none of that stuff exists in isolation. It just doesn’t work that way, and it’s never worked that way in the Colorado River Basin.”

Those supporting the bill agree that politics cannot be inserted in the process, nor is that their intent. Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale -- who opposed the prospect of a drought management plan in a newspaper column last summer -- said that the committee is intended more to improve the quality of the dialogue around the proposal. Regardless of whether the state decides to form a drought management plan of its own, having a consistent group offers stability throughout the process.