Lawamakers angle for a seat at the table in Colorado River drought negotiations

CHEYENNE – For nearly a century, the Colorado River Compact has practically been seen as scripture for states from Wyoming all the way down to the Mexican border.
The compact – written in the years populations in the American southwest first began to explode – has been the code by which life along the Colorado River Basin has been granted, a strict allocation of the snowmelt from the highest peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the Arizona desert and the parched reaches of the expansive fields of Southern California.
In recent decades, however, some have begun to challenge the law – one so sacred that some have claimed that suggestions to tamper with it significantly hurt the late John McCain’s presidential chances in 2008. The concept of climate change – once a faux pas to even suggest in fossil-fuel dominant western states – has significantly impacted the hydrology of the watershed, weakening springtime river flows and shrinking the depths of crucial reservoirs along the river like Lake Powell and Lake Mead.
Meanwhile downriver, metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Phoenix – places that live and die by the river’s flows – have continued to swell, putting additional strain on a river already pushed to its limit.
“The past two decades – from a hydrological perspective – are the driest in historical record,” Jason Robison, a professor at the University of Wyoming who specializes in water law, said in an interview. “And it has policy managers throughout the basin states and in the federal government really concerned.”
As the reservoirs continue to dry, states in the lower basin – realizing how little water there was – and states in the upper basin – who are seeking to avoid being “called” for the water they are obligated to provide under the terms of the compact – have begun to realize that the time for a reckoning might soon be here. Last April, President Donald Trump signed a plan intended to cut back on the use of water from the basin, calling on every state in the compact to come up with a drought contingency plan tailored to their own needs in an effort to strike some sort of working understanding with the states.
“[States like Wyoming] don’t want a compact call,” said Robison. “And Lake Powell contains the flows needed to satisfy the upper basin’s obligations. If they can get demand management in the upper basin figured out on an intrastate basis, they can get the water levels in Lake Powell up, keep hydropower revenues flowing, and avoid any liability.”
Since September, that effort has been overseen by the executive branch and state engineer’s office, which – working with the University of Wyoming Extension – has held a series of more than 60 meetings around the state since 2013 exploring the viability of such a plan and whether it would be in Wyoming’s best interests to pursue one. The initial outreach phase, according to a handout provided to lawmakers, is anticipated to wrap up by December.
With a sparse population, Wyoming currently boasts among the highest unobligated shares of water of any state within the compact, with most of its water tied in a number of areas, including the state’s heavy industries and its municipalities.
Both, Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, said in the House Appropriations Committee this week, could likely see a reduction under any drought management plan as part of the effort to stabilize the water levels in Lake Powell.
You have free articles remaining.
“If we were facing a curtailment – in other words a regulatory call on the Colorado -- it would be our municipalities and our heavy industries that are the first ones that are going to get shut off,” he said. “What a demand management program contemplates is the ability for someone to do a temporary negotiation with the senior water right holder and acquire that water for their purposes in lieu of some form of compensation.”
And lawmakers want a seat at the table. On Friday, the House Appropriations Committee advanced Senate File 95 to the full House of Representatives. If passed, it would establish a committee comprised of everyone from municipal leaders and agriculturalists to legislators and mining industries to lend their perspectives to the roll out of a management plan for Wyoming’s tributaries to the river, which predominantly sit in the southwestern corner of the state.
Naturally, lawmakers and their constituents have their fair share of concerns, and want to be sure their interests are consistently represented.
“It goes back to the old adage that whiskey’s for drinkin’ and water’s for fighting, particularly in the arid west,” Senate President Drew Perkins, who voted against SF-95, said in an interview last week. “Water is more valuable than any resource we have. As you look at it, you have tremendous growth in agriculture and in population, particularly in the south basin, and they have a higher demand for water. So there is now more pressure to ensure there’s more water for them. But at the same time, everybody else wants to protect the right they have."
Gov. Mark Gordon’s office has pushed back on the effort, calling it duplicative and unnecessary – particularly in a process likely to take several years or longer to complete.
“The governor hopes the committee will consider what it truly is we’re hoping to accomplish here,” Beth Callaway, Gordon’s natural resources policy advisor, told committee members this week. “The road to consensus isn’t a sprint; it’s not something we can fix overnight. But we do have time. And that’s represented in the efforts we’ve discussed today that are already underway. And it should be a deliberative process.”
The state engineer’s office, Gordon and eight appointees of his choosing would be included in the committee. Lawmakers say they still feel excluded from the process, even though Callaway noted there had been a total of 14 meetings directly involving members of the legislative branch in the time since they’ve begun their outreach work.
At the end of the day, the less opportunity politics has to be included in the process, said Robison, the better the outcome, particularly for an issue as historically divisive as the Colorado River Compact.
“When it comes to water relations – particularly interstate or even international relations over some of the rivers originating in our beautiful mountains – you can’t really be parochial,” he said. “It doesn’t work. It is a self-defeating policy strategy. You have to play nice with your neighbors. I understand the tendency to put on the brakes and figure out what’s being given up or what the trade-offs are, but none of that stuff exists in isolation. It just doesn’t work that way, and it’s never worked that way in the Colorado River Basin.”
Those supporting the bill agree that politics cannot be inserted in the process, nor is that their intent. Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale -- who opposed the prospect of a drought management plan in a newspaper column last summer -- said that the committee is intended more to improve the quality of the dialogue around the proposal. Regardless of whether the state decides to form a drought management plan of its own, having a consistent group offers stability throughout the process.
“I want a consistent group of water right holders in those meetings all the time,” he said in an interview in the Capitol on Friday. “I’ve been involved in this process when it comes to my part of the state, and you’ll get a different three or four irrigators at the same time. There’s no consistency in the people representing those groups, whether it’s conservation, irrigation, municipal, whatever. I want a consistent group to look at all this public input, distill it, and provide a set of recommendations to the decision maker, which is the governor.”
“To me, it wouldn’t matter if we took legislators out of the bill,” he added.