Lawmaker defends councilman who resigned over social media activity

“These people are lowlives (sic), there’s no way around that.”

Clem said he’s also an elected official who liked some of the posts.

“I have no qualms about saying that, by the way, because I think the post was valid," he said.

While he understands that in today's social climate “people are hyper-sensitive," he said what happened to Lundvall was blackmail and “thought-policing” to air “all of this dirt publicly."

He also said the mayor and council should reinstate the former councilman and apologize.

Clem said that along with agreeing with the idea behind the posts, he also “liked” them because they were meant to be sarcastic and poke fun at political correctness, not be offensive.

“I liked at least one of them, maybe I’ve liked even more of them,” he said. “What this gentleman is good at doing is poking fun at the identity politics crowd. That’s essentially what these posts were. They were facetious, they weren’t serious.”