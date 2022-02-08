Lawmaker looks to change how budget sessions work

The legislatures of Wyoming and Arkansas do something thing differently from the rest of the country: the budget session.

During budget sessions, which occur every other year, all bills that aren’t related to the two-year budget have to survive a two-thirds vote to even be considered. That’s not the case in the general sessions. Arkansas and Wyoming are the only states who do it that way.

Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, is proposing a constitutional amendment that would take away that two-thirds requirement present at all budget sessions. This is the fourth year in a row the former speaker of the House has brought the amendment.

The thinking behind the two-thirds vote requirement is that it will conserve enough time for lawmakers to handle the budget, which is lengthy, multifaceted and necessary. But is that really how it works in practice?

When lawmakers are trying to push their bill drafts through the two-thirds introduction vote, they end up debating the matter for hours before the measures are even formally heard.

“Instead of saving time for the budget, it does just the opposite,” Harshman said.

Once the lawmakers get past introductory votes, however, there are arguably fewer bills to handle than there would be if the two-thirds hurdle did not exist.

Because the two-thirds requirement is enshrined in the Wyoming Constitution, Harshman’s proposed change must come in the form of a constitutional amendment and not just a bill. The super-majority requirement was added in the 1970s.

Every time Harshman has sponsored this amendment, it has found bipartisan co-sponsors. The first two years it has moved through the Legislature — 2020 and 2019 — it passed the House but died in the Senate. Last year, the House did not even consider it for introduction.

“I just want to keep this piece out in front,” Harshman said. “I’m just gonna keep putting it out there.”

In Wyoming, constitutional amendments require two-thirds support from each chamber to be put on the ballot in the next general election. If the amendment makes it on the ballot, it requires a majority of the total votes cast to go into effect.

So even if the bill is successful in the Legislature, it still needs voters’ backing.

The amendment isn’t the only thing that Harshman is working on. He said he plans to file a bill in the next couple days that would make it easier for minors to change their names because he heard from a constituent that it was difficult for a person under 18 to change their surname if they want to take on their mother’s last name.

In addition to the budget, lawmakers will tackle redistricting at the upcoming session. The Legislature also needs to pass a once-in-a-decade redistricting bill, which has proved to be contentious and time consuming.

Bills related to redistricting will also automatically be heard and not require an introductory vote.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.