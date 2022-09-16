Lawmakers back bill to cut property assessments by up to $50,000

Homeowners could see their property taxes fall as early as next year after a panel of lawmakers voted to sponsor a bill that’d make up to $50,000 of a home’s value non-taxable.

The bill is one of more than a dozen proposals for property tax relief brought before Joint Revenue Committee members in a virtual meeting earlier this month. Legislatures continued that conversation Thursday at the Thyra Thomson State Office Building in Casper.

It comes as inflation and a competitive real estate market have led to property taxes increases across the state. The taxes are becoming increasingly unaffordable for people on fixed incomes, like retirees and disabled people.

They’re also getting burdensome for low-income renters, since many landlords factor property taxes into rent.

The proposal, as currently written, would only affect owner-occupied properties. The idea is to help out tax-burdened homeowners, supporters of the bill said at the meeting.

Essentially, the first $50,000 of the assessed value of each home would no longer be taxed.

But for lower-priced homes, the rules would look a little different. The bill would give properties worth under $200,000 a 25% exemption. So if your house was assessed at exactly $50,000, you’d still pay taxes on $37,500 of it.

About two-thirds of property taxes go to the Wyoming Department of Education, Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, co-chair of the Revenue Committee, said at the meeting. The rest goes to county and state governments.

Lawmakers voted on an amendment to have the state reimburse counties for revenue lost because of the exemption. The money would come from the legislative state reserve account.

The committee voted to continue workshopping two other relief proposals.

Right now, the Wyoming State Constitution groups residential property into the same tax class as agricultural and commercial property. One bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, would give residential properties a separate category.

If passed, it’d let the state lower property taxes without affecting the money it makes from commercial and agricultural property taxes.

“It would give the Legislature more flexibility to deal with that class of property and the assessment ratio that would apply to that class of property,” Case said at the meeting.

Amendment proposals face more barriers to implementation than other kinds of legislation, however.

First, the amendment would have to pass both chambers of the Wyoming Legislature by a two-thirds vote.

Then the general public would vote on whether to adopt it. The soonest it could appear on the ballot is 2024.

A third bill draft would look at changing Wyoming to an acquisition value-based property tax system. That system would make it so your home isn’t taxed on its current market value, but the value when it became yours.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, and Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, would commission a study to explore how Wyoming could implement the system, what it would look like and how it’d affect tax revenue.

California has used the acquisition property tax model for residential properties since 1978. The state also limits property tax assessment rates to 1% of homes’ assessed values.

Though the model has precedent, setting up an acquisition-based system would be complicated, Brenda Henson, director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue, said at the meeting.

The state would have to nail down the definition of acquisition value, for one, Henson said. Should that figure, for example, include realtor fees?

It’d also have to decide what to do with homes that have been significantly renovated since they were last sold. What if a homeowner adds an addition to their house, like a new garage or a basement? Would it still be fair to tax it at its acquisition value?

Then there’s the question of what happens when property values go down. Under an acquisition system, property taxes could become disproportionately high if the real estate market takes a dip.

The committee will revisit the constitutional amendment and acquisition study bills during its next committee meeting in mid-November.

Lawmakers also voted to draft a bill proposal that would change the qualification requirements for the property tax refund program.

Right now, the program is limited to households earning less than or equal to three-fourths of the state’s median household income, or three-fourths the median income in their county of residence — depending on which ceiling is higher.

The Department of Revenue has sent out a total of 3,075 refund checks so far this year, Henson said. Of that, 1,315 applicants were rejected.

The vast majority of the applicants that didn’t qualify for the program were rejected because they exceeded the income requirements.

The proposal would raise the ceiling to 100% of the state and county median household incomes, as well as require people applying to the program to live in their homes at least six months of the year.

Discussions about property tax relief concluded with talks of writing a bill that’d let people pay property taxes monthly, rather than the twice-a-year-system currently in place. Some low-income residents may find it less burdensome, Henson said.