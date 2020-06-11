Lawmakers defeat effort to put additional checks on health officers in Wyoming

Wyoming lawmakers killed a bill Wednesday to impose checks on state and county public health officers, defeating an effort stoked by discontent over a number of public health orders implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The proposed legislation, introduced by Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, would have required public health officers to prove the scientific necessity for their public health orders while increasing public accountability for their decisions. Clem authored the bill on the heels of a dramatic economic downturn touched off by a spate of closures and restrictions designed to limit the coronavirus pandemic, which had so far killed more than 114,000 Americans.
While the public already has the ability to petition onerous public health orders in court, the legislation would have gone significantly further, essentially forcing health officers to use “the least restrictive means necessary” to protect public health.
If the legislation had passed, state and county health officers would have only been able to issue certain public health orders -- like those that close businesses or restrict travel -- for a period of up to 21 days. After that period, health officers would then need to go before a district court judge to prove the necessity of those orders before being granted an extension, using relevant science and other studies to prove their case.
“As everyone knows, there is no limitation to what our state health officer can do under our current statutes,” Clem, a frequent critic of the governor and state public health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, told committee members. “There should be some reasonable checks to protect our constitutional rights.”
Those opposed to the bill could have forced the judiciary to overstep its bounds by taking on a function that typically would fall to the executive and legislative branches. Medical professionals, meanwhile, said the legislation could have potentially sent a concerning message to the medical community by signaling a shift from using medical expertise to protect public health to merely following what is popular politically.
It could have also limited the abilities of the executive branch to rapidly respond to unprecedented events like bioterrorism attacks, and potentially compel the Wyoming Department of Health to reveal information that should be kept confidential.
“That is very concerning,” said Sheila Bush, the executive director of the Wyoming Medical Society. “Pandemics are rare and, thankfully, we don’t deal with this type of thing often. But when life puts us in a circumstances in which we do, decisions that are controversial should be made on the basis of scientific evidence and based in medical knowledge; not public opinion.”
“We can all say in hindsight that we would have done something better, or done something differently,” she added. “But when you’re in the middle of it and you’re scared, and the public is scared, it’s medicine they want to take the lead. Not our politicians. And I think this bill toys with a scary line.”
The bill was eventually defeated 8-4, with Reps. Clem, Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas and Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, along with Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, supporting it.
While lawmakers ultimately decided not to pursue the bill, some – like Case – acknowledged that the unprecedented conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which presented situations where communication was often murky and where many people had difficult keeping up with the latest directives from the state and their impacts.
While the Wyoming County Commissioner’s Association declined to take a position on the bill, executive director Jeremiah Rieman told members that other solutions -- such as enhanced data and information sharing, a stronger focus on individual community needs, and a better review of the state’s public health system -- could be more palatable fixes in the short-term.
“At minimum, that needs to be addressed at some point,” said Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson.
