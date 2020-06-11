Lawmakers defeat effort to put additional checks on health officers in Wyoming

“As everyone knows, there is no limitation to what our state health officer can do under our current statutes,” Clem, a frequent critic of the governor and state public health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, told committee members. “There should be some reasonable checks to protect our constitutional rights.”

Those opposed to the bill could have forced the judiciary to overstep its bounds by taking on a function that typically would fall to the executive and legislative branches. Medical professionals, meanwhile, said the legislation could have potentially sent a concerning message to the medical community by signaling a shift from using medical expertise to protect public health to merely following what is popular politically.

It could have also limited the abilities of the executive branch to rapidly respond to unprecedented events like bioterrorism attacks, and potentially compel the Wyoming Department of Health to reveal information that should be kept confidential.