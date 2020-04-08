Lawmakers discourage out-of-state visitors from recreating in Wyoming

"Tourism is really critical for us, we don’t want to turn people away and we want them to come here; we just want them to come here at the right time," she said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Orr was first alerted to the issue when her younger brother told her a Laramie fishing shop was seeing an unusual increase in out-of-state residents purchasing fishing licenses.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department issued 153 non-resident annual fishing licenses last weekend. In an announcement Tuesday, the agency repeated the governor's directive to visitors coming across state lines to self-quarantine. It also encouraged Wyomingites to observe social distancing and "be extra vigilant" when recreating, ideally as close to home as possible.

"If you arrive somewhere that has a full parking lot — find somewhere else to go,” Director of the Game and Fish Department Brian Nesvik said in a statement. “We are dealing with an unprecedented set of conditions, so you must strike a balance between getting outside and avoiding as many people as possible.”

All fishing and hunting opportunities are still open for use in Wyoming, according to the department.