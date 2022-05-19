Lawmakers examine source of financial report delay

CHEYENNE — As the end of Wyoming’s fiscal year 2022 approaches next month, state officials still have not completed the 2021 annual comprehensive financial report.

Members of the State Auditor’s Office updated the Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee of Capital Financing and Investments on Wednesday morning and said they are optimistic the final report will be issued by May 31. That’s nearly six months behind schedule, which auditors attributed to several agencies that were either unable to meet deadlines or provided inaccurate information.

One of the major agencies questioned by lawmakers for their lack of timely contribution to the audit was the State Treasurer’s Office.

According to State Auditor Kristi Racines, she was missing $27.5 billion in cash and investment information finalized in an auditable form from the Treasurer’s Office, out of the state’s $32 billion in total financial assets.

Although Racines’ office has now collected this data and the external auditors, MHP LLC (formerly McGee, Hearne and Paiz), have reviewed the second draft of the report, she said this is unprecedented.

“We are in uncharted territory,” she said.

Capital Financing Committee Chairman and Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, was among the many committee members to probe state officials on the delay, and he was concerned when and if the report would be finished.

Racines said there were many factors that played into finalizing the audit, such as MHP having sufficient time and staffing resources. The State Auditor’s Office must complete significant work to prepare and verify information before sending it to MHP, and the second overview is usually done in December.

Racines said her office is now competing for time as the end of fiscal year 2022 nears, which means the 2022 annual comprehensive financial report could be delayed, as well.

“The external auditors are a very busy entity,” she said. “They have a lot of clients – both governmental and private clients – other than the state of Wyoming.”

There are state and federal consequences for the late report or for failing to issue the document altogether. Some have already been felt by state legislators.

“We went through a budget session without even knowing where we had been, and when you don’t know where you’ve been, it’s pretty hard to know where you’re going,” said Rep. Jerry Obermueller, R-Casper. “I think that there was a huge impact in the budget session of not having this information.”

Racines agreed with the Natrona County lawmaker and said it was detrimental to the Legislature. She said not only was it a public transparency issue, but it is difficult to make financial decisions lacking a budget and spending history.

Other impacts include the state’s credit rating being negatively affected, losing more than $1.2 billion in federal funding and failing for the first time in 22 years to earn the Finance Officers Association designation of excellence in financial reporting.

Racines said the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming Business Council, Office of State Lands and other agencies are not able to issue their own financial statements because of the delay on the main audit.

Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, asked State Treasurer Curt Meier whether the delay had resulted in any of these issues.

Meier said he would have to confirm with his staff when the report would be issued and whether any funds were jeopardized.

Katie Smith, the Treasurer’s Office administrator of financial accounting, said she was not aware of any delays for other agencies in their audits, nor was federal funding lost as a result of the past-due report.

Following Gierau’s comment that there was conflicting information from the State Auditor’s Office, she explained this was likely referring to consequences being possible if the report was not turned in by May 31.

With two agencies and MHP testifying on how the report is nearly six months overdue, legislators heard many perspectives.

Meier said his office has experienced issues with in-kind financial transfers for three years, which contributed to many processing difficulties and will no longer be included in the agency’s responsibilities.

He also said communications needed to have a uniform reporting standard between the Auditor’s Office, custodial banks, the state accounting system and the investment managers.

Treasurer’s Office General Counsel Lisa Jerde Spillman said there are 30 new managers responsible for investments, and each characterized their return reports differently. However, Smith said the ability to handle these challenges in fiscal year 2021 stemmed from a dilemma seen throughout the state.

“You guys have heard this echoed a trillion times – we’re short (of) people,” she said. “We don’t have enough people, and that’s always been the nature of the beast.”

In trying to process cash and investments such as in-kind transfers, reconciliation of income, reconciliation of cash and financial disclosures, she said staff members were overwhelmed. One of her most seasoned employees for investment governmental accounting quit and one took maternity leave. Replacing and hiring qualified accountants was also difficult because it requires years of experience, as well as cross-training.

MHP identified similar issues within the Treasurer’s Office and the overall process.

MHP engagement partner Brandy Marrou said the first was in-kind activity growth from a $13.5 million net loss across five investment managers in fiscal year 2019 to a $141 million gain across 25 managers this fiscal year. She said the increase in volume causes accounting and financial-reporting complexity.

The second area was investment income reconciliations, as MHP had to help managers identify unreconciled differences. These issues impacted the contractor’s ability to address requests in a timely manner, in addition to it having responsibilities for other clients.

Every agency said solutions have to be found in order for the Treasurer’s Office to complete future reports and function as normal.

Meier said he is implementing policies to navigate the process and improve communication, as well as installing technology updates. These were among the recommendations Marrou said the external auditors had made.

She listed six changes necessary for success, including the following: eliminating in-kind transactions; completing financial reconciliations on a quarterly basis; reviewing staffing in the Treasurer’s Office so it grows proportionally with its investments; implementing a new accounting system; increasing cross-training; and improving internal communication.

“There are 10 investment pools with different policies and strategies. There are 56 managers invested across those pools. There are 80 fund classes that are used from a financial reporting perspective, and those 80 fund classes comprise 450 individual funds,” Marrou said. “So, there’s a lot of activity there for both agencies to be able to understand, and gather all of that information.”

