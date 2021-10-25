Lawmakers may consider loosening all K-12 vaccine requirements at special session

Multiple bills proposed for a three-day special legislative session this week would allow students and their parents to forgo legally mandated vaccines to attend public or private K-12 schools in Wyoming. One of them is backed by a joint committee.

State statute already allows parents to request religious or medical exemptions to any of the vaccines currently required to attend school in Wyoming. To request those exemptions, parents must provide evidence that the vaccines violate their religious beliefs or are contrary to advice from their student’s physicians.

The proposed legislation would add a third waiver category, allowing parents or legal guardians to request exemptions without any rationale beyond it being their personal choice.

“I do not feel like a personal exemption for the state required vaccines is a good idea,” said Regan Story, president of the Wyoming School Nurses Association.

Vaccines are important to keep illness down in and outside of school, she said, adding that it’s relatively rare that parents request religious or medical vaccination waivers.

Story said in a situation where a large number of students requested such exemptions, it would pose a greater risk to those students than anyone else in the building.