Lawmakers, policy organizations expect little change on tax structure until crisis

SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s reserve account may fill to a record $2 billion this year due to high oil prices, but relying on volatile commodities like oil, gas and coal to fund public services means state coffers are susceptible to the same volatile boom and bust cycles as the energy industry.

It also means the energy industry has carried the burden of funding state services for decades, which some experts argue is unsustainable.

In Wyoming, the average adult in a three-person family with an income of $65,000 and a home valued at $270,000 pays $3,770 in taxes. That same adult receives $28,280 back in state services, according to Ashley Harpstreith with the Wyoming Taxpayers Association.

“This is just economic analysis — this isn’t slanted information. This is just data,” she said.

The Wyoming Taxpayers Association is a statewide private nonprofit that, since the 1930s, has provided information to lawmakers and has served as a connection between the state’s taxpayers and the Wyoming Legislature. The group looks at low, broad-based and sound tax policy, “so that if one taxpayer falls off, it doesn’t create issues for other taxpayers, or create uncertainty for other industries to invest in our state,” Harpstreith explained.

The average citizen uses about 10 times the state services he or she pays for, and data shows it’s the minerals industry that has historically made up that difference, Harpstreith said.

Since the inception of the severance tax in the 1970s, Wyoming’s general fund has been dependent on the minerals industry. In the early 2000s, as much as 75% of the state’s budget was made up of energy revenue, according to Harpstreith.

Today, a third of the state’s revenue comes from investments and about half of the state’s general fund revenue for the discretionary budget is from energy.

“The reality, and the problem is, is that when we bust, we get into trouble. During the pandemic in June of 2020, we went to zero rigs for the first time since statehood. Our revenues just plummeted,” she said.

At that time, Gov. Mark Gordon recommended huge cuts to the general fund, which lawmakers made.

Coming into the 2023 general session, which begins in January, the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, or CREG, is predicting that the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account may exceed $2 billion for the first time ever.

“Mainly, that is because of gas prices at $9, and we have had a phenomenal year with oil. Actually, coal is not doing that badly either,” Harpstreith said.

But the dependency of consumers on traditional energy sources has changed, as well as federal policy.

“If there is a recession coming, or energy policy changes, we are so dependent, we are just hamstrung, on that model,” she said.

University of Wyoming Economist Rob Godby, who sits on the CREG, said that production in Wyoming is also down due to a worker shortage. Lower public revenue may be partially alleviated because of high energy prices in the short term, but in the long term, as energy prices fall, Wyoming will need production to maintain the current revenue model.

“We have long known that our revenue model really depends on being able to create energy to sell to other people that we can tax,” he said.

While cracks within Wyoming’s taxation system existed pre-pandemic, this year will likely end up being a windfall year. That means it may be difficult to get discussion on restructuring Wyoming’s taxation system going when lawmakers convene in January.

“This (may) allow us to delay into the future the day we have to deal with the fact that our revenue model is imbalanced,” Godby said. “People don’t bear the burden of the cost of services that we take for granted in this state.”

According to Harpstreith, lawmakers created a “Tax Reform 2000” group around two decades ago. They came up with about 100 different recommendations to make the system more balanced, and of those, the Legislature has implemented around 40 or 50. There are three main “levers,” she said, that could be pulled to change the system, including an income tax, property tax changes and sales taxes.

“I’m not going to give suggestions on what needs to be done, because that’s up to the Legislature, but when we evaluate proposals, those three come up,” she said. “Income tax is probably off the table, so we have two levers left to pull. Property and sales.”

Sales tax in Wyoming has more than 50 exemptions, she said, meaning that option has been largely eroded.

Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, suggested that all lawmakers band together and remove the dozens of sales tax exemptions on the books, equalizing the system without raising taxes.

“All of us need to get together, lock arms and jump off the cliff together to eliminate all of them at once,” he said. “That way, we can look everyone in the face and say we didn’t raise taxes. We stopped exempting people who had gotten those different exemptions over the years.”

While it may seem like a low priority to talk about restructuring during good times, now is the time to do it, Gierau said, although he’s not holding out hope.

“We need to redo our whole tax system, which is based on ad valorem taxes for extraction and extractive mineral industries,” Gierau said. “A tax restructuring will have to come at some point. That reckoning will have to come.”

Property taxes have been a hot-button issue for many this election season, as they’ve continued to rise alongside property values. A property tax refund expansion, with qualifiers on income and residency, could work to keep rising rates low, Harpstreith said, but right now, some lawmakers are looking at a constitutional amendment to redefine property taxes.

The idea would be to create property taxes as its own tax class, lowering that assessment rate and creating a refund for every resident in Wyoming.

“The problem with that is that it would totally erode our tax base, and make us more dependent on minerals,” she said.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said that during this session, his priority will be to do something about double-digit increases on property taxes in Wyoming, perhaps with a cap on property taxes.

“The big issue this coming session with regard to the tax issue is quite simply that property taxes have gone up by double digits for two years in a row,” he said. “The burden is too great. I’m working on a bill to give people a rebate back, and try to cap how rapidly those property taxes can increase.”

His would not be the same as a constitutional amendment that could allow for acquisition-based property tax rates.

“That is really dangerous. One county assessor told me that if you want to see an income tax in Wyoming, do that, because it will just dry those revenues up,” Kinskey said. “What (that kind of amendment) does is it creates huge distortions, because someone living on one street would pay half what another person paid because they bought 10 years ago, and the other bought that month.”

Instead, a fair-market based valuation is a good way to go, he said, applied to industry as well as residential properties, but with a cap on the rate of increase. That, he said, may be doable this session.

But to completely overhaul Wyoming's tax structure will take a crisis. Any discussion on that, he said, will likely be eclipsed by the property tax discussion.

“I don’t think anything will get done in terms of the tax structure overall until there is a crisis. We have been hearing that we are about to run out of money for eight years now,” Kinskey said. “Somehow we keep getting through.”

Sound tax policy, he said, follows an economic theory called the Laffer Curve, and keeps rates as low and simple as possible, with the least amount of exemptions.

That said, everyone has an exemption they favor, and Kinskey said he’s advocated for years to exempt manufacturing from the sales tax as a way to diversify the state's economy, keeping jobs in place for Wyoming workers.