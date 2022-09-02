Lawmakers reject plans for housing trust fund program

The push to get Wyoming to invest in affordable housing solutions suffered a setback last week when lawmakers reversed course and rejected a draft bill to create a housing trust fund program.

The bill would have set aside money for a variety of locally led low-income housing programs and projects.

The concept of a housing trust fund program captured the Joint Corporation Committee’s attention as one potential way to combat the state’s rising housing costs and lagging inventory. Wyoming is one of just three states without one.

Last month, housing organizations in Cheyenne even hosted a conference to spread awareness about housing trust funds and how they’ve helped other states.

The idea lost steam during the committee’s Aug. 26 meeting in Casper, however. There was confusion about how the program would work and who would run it — not to mention concerns about government overreach. Some lawmakers were skeptical a state program would be more efficient than private-sector solutions, anyway.

“I don’t think we should be so short and frustrated with what the private sector has accomplished and say, ‘Well, it’s not working right now, let’s create a program,’” Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said at the meeting.

The committee instead voted to draft a bill that’d make it easier for cities to form community land banks. Broadly speaking, community land banks are entities that buy and rehabilitate blighted properties, then flip them for an affordable price.

Unlike the bill to create a state housing trust fund program, the land bank legislation wouldn’t require any state funding, said Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne. They’re usually run by nonprofits or government agencies.

“Instead of just giving away, maybe, free money, there is a return on investment through the redevelopment of the land,” she said, adding that this could benefit both the city and the homeowner who buys the rehabbed property.

The land bank can set limits on how its housing is used — by restricting rental hikes, for example — which helps it stay affordable.

Lawmakers will take a closer look at the proposal when the committee reconvenes in October.

Local leaders, housing advocates and industry representatives told legislators in previous meetings that housing markets across the state were spinning out of control. Many feared the situation wouldn’t improve without help from the state government.

That’s why the idea of a state housing trust fund program was originally brought to the committee’s attention. Iowa’s program, in particular, emerged as a model for Wyoming.

Iowa has a couple dozen local housing trust funds, which collectively get up to $10 million from the state every year. (Of that sum, $3 million comes from a state infrastructure fund and up to $7 million comes from real estate transfer taxes.)

The local funds can use the money for everything from home restoration projects and affordable housing developments, to rental assistance and homelessness programs.

The Joint Corporations Committee voted in June to draft a proposal that’d give Wyoming a similar program.

But the committee held off on drafting the bill over fears it’d violate the Wyoming state constitution. That’s because Wyoming’s constitution restricts the state from giving money to private entities like businesses and charities (with some exceptions).

Sen. Tara Nethercott said the matter seemed overblown. Lots of state programs give out money to private entities in ways that don’t violate the state constitution, she pointed out at the meeting.

“I think there are ultimate ways around this constitutional concern again, which I think that this committee is well aware of,” Nethercott said.

There was also uncertainty over what agency would oversee the program.

Lawmakers wondered whether the Wyoming Business Council could head it up, since the group already has experience giving state money to private entities through grants.

But Josh Keefe, CEO of the business council, said the housing trust fund program would fall outside the scope of the organization’s mission. While the trust fund program would focus on developing low-income housing, he said, the business council focuses on attracting jobs and workers in higher income brackets. And the people taking those jobs usually don’t want or need low-income housing.

Scott Hoversland, executive director of the Wyoming Community Development Authority, said his organization could be a good fit for a housing trust fund program. The Wyoming Community Development Authority is known for providing low-interest mortgages to first-time homebuyers.

Ivy Castleberry, a policy advisor for Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, told lawmakers Gordon also thought the program should go to the Wyoming Community Development Authority.

But neither Hoversland nor Castleberry had any specifics on what that would look like.

Regardless of logistical concerns, some lawmakers said they weren’t convinced a state-led housing program would be worthwhile.

“I think the private sector is capable of solving these problems,” Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said at the meeting.

At the end of Friday’s meeting, Nethercott again motioned to have a housing trust fund program bill drafted, which failed 4-6.

The meeting also touched on the role municipal and county regulations might play in exacerbating housing issues, and what the state could do to change that.

Lori Urbigkit, government affairs director for Wyoming Realtors, said the state could use programs like the Wyoming Business Council’s Business Ready Communities grant to incentivize cities and counties to relax harmful zoning regulations.

Those grants could be awarded to businesses trying to develop workforce housing, too, she said.

Urbigkit added that deed restrictions would be key to keeping that housing affordable.

“I know that’s not something free-market people like to hear,” she said, “but the reality is, if we are creating workforce housing, and want it to continue to be workforce housing, the only way to do that is through deed restrictions.”

Lawmakers expressed interest in revisiting that discussion during the committee’s final interim meeting in October.

It’s unclear what direction that meeting will take. And if lawmakers fail to zero in on one housing solution this year, it’s also unclear whether the committee will take another stab at the issue in 2023.

Many current members won’t be coming back next year. Three were voted out in the primary Aug. 16, and three more chose not to run for reelection. There are 14 total lawmakers on the committee.

“I’m not super confident we’ll make significant headway,” Zwonitzer told the Star-Tribune ahead of the meeting. “Turnover harms [the] ability to get stuff done.”

The Joint Corporations Committee isn’t the only panel of lawmakers looking at housing solutions this interim session, though. The Joint Revenue Committee is considering several bills aimed at property tax relief, Case said.

Case is putting together a bill to create a “tax relief authority,” for instance.

The authority — which would operate independent of the state and local governments — would loan people money to pay their taxes. It’d be aimed toward those with fixed incomes, like retirees, he said.

The Revenue Committee’s property tax working group will discuss those bill proposals in a public, virtual meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.