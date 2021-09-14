Lawmakers, state superintendent propose bill to fight against critical race theory in schools

She went on to say critical race theory is not being taught in Wyoming classrooms.

“It is unlikely that this theory literally … is being taught to K-12 students,” she said. But, she said, the term has become an umbrella for “topics that do not square with the founding of the United States of America.” Balow offered systemic racism and white privilege as examples of topics she believes are being taught in Wyoming classrooms. She said she knew these topics were being taught based on conversations with constituents.

At least in Natrona County, students receive a limited education on race. Explicit references to race in the district’s social studies curriculum are few.

The curriculum includes just three references to the word slavery or slaves — all in the same section for eighth-grade students. The word “racism” does not appear in the curriculum once.

The Star-Tribune reviewed the curriculum after a district trustee made inaccurate statements about critical race theory in a public meeting this summer.