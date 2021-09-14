Lawmakers, state superintendent propose bill to fight against critical race theory in schools

Critical race theory may not be found in Wyoming classrooms, but it has found its way into sights of state lawmakers.
A bill requiring school districts to create an online directory listing all teaching materials and curriculum used in each school by grade-level and subject will be presented to state lawmakers at the upcoming February budget session.
Non-budget related bills can be considered during a budget session, but must pass a two-thirds introductory vote.
The bill’s sponsors, Senate President Dan Dockstader and Sen. Ogden Driskill stressed in a Friday announcement the legislation is about transparency, nothing more.
“Don’t make it something that it’s not,” Dockstader said during a press conference to announce the bill.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, however, made it clear the bill exists to challenge critical race theory — a college-level academic framework examining how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions and society.
“Nationwide, we’ve seen K-12 school board meetings engulfed in hostile debate about critical race theory in classrooms,” Balow said Friday. “It is time that we take a stand and action in Wyoming to address this very topic.”
The Wyoming Department of Education’s announcement of the legislation also focused on critical race theory’s impact on public schools.
She went on to say critical race theory is not being taught in Wyoming classrooms.
“It is unlikely that this theory literally … is being taught to K-12 students,” she said. But, she said, the term has become an umbrella for “topics that do not square with the founding of the United States of America.” Balow offered systemic racism and white privilege as examples of topics she believes are being taught in Wyoming classrooms. She said she knew these topics were being taught based on conversations with constituents.
At least in Natrona County, students receive a limited education on race. Explicit references to race in the district’s social studies curriculum are few.
The curriculum includes just three references to the word slavery or slaves — all in the same section for eighth-grade students. The word “racism” does not appear in the curriculum once.
The Star-Tribune reviewed the curriculum after a district trustee made inaccurate statements about critical race theory in a public meeting this summer.
Both Driskill and Dockstader spoke during Friday’s announcement, but neither lawmaker mentioned critical race theory. Instead, they each said the bill’s intent is to provide more information to parents and community members on what students are being taught in local schools.
“So if they’re bringing in guest speakers, they’re bringing in something from out of the country, out of the state that doesn’t fit, there’s a chance for everybody to see it,” Driskill said.
It is atypical for lawmakers to hold press conferences announcing individually-sponsored bills. Typically, there is a political motivation to do so, like when former representative Tyler Linholm brought Sen. Rand Paul to Wyoming in 2020 to support a bill restricting when the national guard can be deployed. That legislation ultimately failed.
The proposed education bill does not mention critical race theory, nor is it specific to civics education, despite the bill title. It requires that a school district list online all materials and curriculum educators use for instruction, by grade, by subject.
It also adds language requiring fourth-grade students to learn the first two paragraphs and the last sentence of the Declaration of Independence, as well as certain components of the state constitution.
Students are already required to pass exams on the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions to graduate high school, per statute.
It is unclear if educators were consulted when the bill was drafted. Driskill did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
The Wyoming Education Association has come out against the bill.
“This draft legislation is the perfect example of a problem we see time and again here in Wyoming. The legislation reflects a lack of understanding about what’s practical in Wyoming classrooms,” WEA president Grady Hutcherson said in a Tuesday statement.
While Hutcherson voiced support for efforts meant to bolster transparency, he said the bill as written would limit teachers’ ability to be flexible and creative in their approaches.
“The very best educators enhance and bolster students’ learning with countless resources and materials every single day. It’s unrealistic and limiting to expect them to keep account of every resource they incorporate into teaching,” he said, adding “The Wyoming Education Association firmly believes that all students deserve honesty in education, and it is educators — not pundits or politicians — who know how to best develop age-appropriate lessons for students.”
The state does have mechanisms to oversee what public schools are teaching. Members of the State Board of Education are appointed by the governor, and that body approves content and performance standards that guide how school districts develop local curriculum.
Hutcherson said the standards process is the preferred mechanism to address any concerns about what Wyoming students are learning.
State standards do not prescribe what materials teachers use in the classroom. In fact, statute prohibits that body from requiring specific materials or curriculum, leaving that responsibility to local school boards.
A district’s curriculum is typically developed by its own staff and then approved by the board of trustees.
Wyoming’s social studies standards are up for review in 2023, and Hutcherson said that process allows for public participation.
When the state does begin reviewing those standards, it will have its work cut out for it. The conservative-leaning Thomas Fordham Institute in June published rankings of each state’s standards in Civics and U.S. History. It recommended “a complete revision” for Wyoming.
Balow in a previous interview with the Star-Tribune said she was “enthused” by the dismal report’s call to action. When introducing the Civics Transparency Act Friday, Balow cited the state’s poor standards as the reason “inappropriate content” has crept into classrooms.
The legislature’s Joint Education Committee has already rejected a bill meant to restrict critical race theory in classrooms.
Sen. Charlie Scott in July proposed the committee sponsor a similar bill to Driskill’s, but it died on a 7-7 vote.
