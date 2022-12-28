Lawmakers to consider bill to include judges in state housing stipend

Under Wyoming law, state employees living in places with abnormally high housing costs — like Teton County — can receive housing stipends on top of their normal pay.

But judges aren’t eligible for the stipend, because their salaries are codified elsewhere state statute.

A bill expected to go before lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session would change that.

If passed as currently written, Senate Bill 54 would let the Wyoming Judicial Branch give judges the exact same housing allowances already available to other state employees.

The bill isn’t new — it earned sponsorship from the Joint Judiciary Committee in 2021, said co-chair Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne.

But failed its introductory vote in the House. There appeared to be widespread misunderstanding among lawmakers about what the bill would do, Nethercott said.

So the Judiciary Committee is giving it another shot. During the September meeting, the panel voted 8-5 to sponsor the bill.

Wyoming judges make between $100,000 and $200,000 — far more than most workers employed by the state. But they’re required by law to reside in the counties or judicial districts where they serve, Elisa Butler, state court administrator for the Wyoming Judicial Branch, said during a Joint Judiciary Committee meeting in September.

If they work somewhere with a pricey real estate market, they can’t simply commute from outside the region.

Right now, she added, the only state employees who receive housing stipends live in Teton County.

The state’s executive branch conducts an annual analysis of housing costs across the state to determine who’s eligible, Butler said.

Employee retention is a pervasive problem for Wyoming’s state government, in part due to lagging wages.

Even as the state takes steps to raise pay, employee turnover is nearly twice what it was 10 years ago, WyoFile reported in October.

Between July 2021 and June of 2022, the state’s executive branch lost about a quarter of its employees.

To that end, Senate Bill 54 is far from the only bill in the pipeline addressing pay for state employees.

Bills covering everything from state employee moving costs to teacher salaries are expected to be considered during the 2023 legislative session.

Senate Bill 54 is, however, one of just a few proposals that seek to address housing issues in particular.

The Joint Corporations Committee studied workforce housing during this legislative session, but didn't end up sponsoring any housing-related legislation.

The Joint Revenue Committee, meanwhile, sponsored two bills that seeking to address burdensome property taxes.