Leading coal company reports massive losses from operations in the Powder River Basin

According to Peabody, electricity generation in the country this year is 4% lower than last year at this time. Coal now contributes to just 17% of the nation's electricity portfolio, down from 31% a year ago.

"While Peabody's mine operations were not materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the quarter, the company has responded to weaker demand by lowering production across its operations to meet demand," the report stated.

In April, Peabody laid off 170 workers at the North Antelope Rochelle mine.

"But coal is still going to be around for awhile," Deti added. "There will just be a new normal."

The state needs to act now to adapt to the declining revenue sources dependent on minerals, said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners group.

“This is a clear signal that Powder River Basin coal production isn’t coming back and the multi-year decline that was prevalent before the pandemic will continue long after the virus is gone," she said over email. "It’s time for Wyoming leaders to think about what comes next for our communities, coal miners, and our revenue streams.”