Leading coal company to write down largest mine by $1.42 billion

In February, the FTC filed a preliminary injunction to stop Peabody and Arch’s attempt to combine their coal operations under one roof. The two companies operate five coal mines in Wyoming and hoped to join ventures and reduce costs. But the FTC, charged with protecting consumers, is concerned the move could stifle competition and hurt the public by hiking up prices for coal.

“While the value has been reduced, announcing it now may also be a move timed to influence the FTC decision-making,” University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby explained. “(The write down) suggests the coal market is very weak ... reinforcing their argument that they would not have market power to exercise in the coal market.”

The two coal firms control about two-thirds of the southern Powder River Basin’s coal reserves, making them the biggest players in the basin. Wyoming’s governor and attorney general have thrown their full support behind the proposed venture, saying it would provide greater certainty and stability for the state’s economy and people.

“It is concerning what we’re seeing happen to coal,” Gov. Mark Gordon said on Wednesday during a press conference. “Coal continues to be heavily, heavily pressured, and it’s not a surprise that we saw that write down.”

“Coal does have a future,” he added. “We’re working on (that) on a wide range of fronts, including carbon capture and sequestration.”

