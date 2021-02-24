Leaking oil and gas facilities identified in Laramie County

Looking at Francis Oil, one video shows tank vapor emissions, which Dronkers said are “real problematic.” Instead of flaring, or burning off the gases, the gases were simply vented into the air.

Dronkers said that venting releases a more harmful methane into the air, while flaring changes the methane into carbon dioxide.

Francis Oil did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

“DEQ does not actively go out there and inspect these things very often, so we’re trying to get more inspections going and more solutions to the leaking problem,” Dronkers said.

Those problems have a negative impact on the environment, he said. But Lax added that the consequences are real for residents in Laramie County who live close enough to such operations.

“There’s a lot of people out here with livestock; there’s cattle, there’s horses, and they’re all in the range of this stuff, in the land near these leaking facilities,” Lax said. “And not only that, we’ve had residents that have had lung problems and related illnesses, extensive ones, and it tends to be in specific areas. But it’s so widespread around the county that it can affect a lot of people. So you’ve got health problems related to the air, and also the livestock are dying and sick.”