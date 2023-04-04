Just over half of the 209 tracts of land being considered for Wyoming’s first federal oil and gas lease sale this year will advance to the final round of public comment, the Bureau of Land Management announced Friday.

The agency removed 93 parcels from the upcoming sale, including 30 located at least partly in priority sage grouse habitat. The remaining 116 eligible parcels span just over 127,000 of the roughly 251,000 acres requested for leasing by oil and gas companies.

It will be the second Wyoming oil and gas lease sale held by the agency since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 — a source of frustration for state officials and industry groups who want to see the BLM resume offering leases quarterly. And it will be the first to take place in the state with the higher minimum bids, rental costs and royalty rates set by last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“It’s nice to see that we’re hopefully getting back on track to quarterly sales,” said Ryan McConnaughey, vice president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. “It is disappointing,” he added, “to see the acreage and the parcels reduced by about half, given the lag that we saw in available lease sales since the Biden administration took over.”

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming, the state government and the Western Energy Alliance initially sued the Department of the Interior shortly after Biden took office over what became five consecutive missed lease sales. In September, a federal judge in Wyoming ruled narrowly in favor of the Biden administration, determining that officials justifiably postponed the first lease sale — and that the lawsuit was filed too early to challenge the rest of the missed sales.

The industry groups and the state, unsatisfied with the judge’s decision, sued again. That case is still ongoing.

So are a pair of lawsuits from a dozen environmental groups over the BLM lease sale held in Wyoming in June 2022. The agency offered about 120,000 acres to oil and gas companies and leased about two-thirds of that land, earning roughly $13 million for the state and federal governments.

While the oil and gas industry believes the Biden administration has already overstepped its bounds by missing four lease sales in 2021, three in 2022 and at least one in 2023, many environmental groups contend that it has the right to exercise that authority and is still being too generous to the industry, putting vulnerable species and the climate at risk.

The public protest period for the June 2023 lease sale will be open until May 1.

In addition to moving forward with the second-quarter sale, the BLM has announced plans to put another set of parcels up for auction in the third quarter of this year.