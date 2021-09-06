Legal sports betting goes live in Wyoming

The tax on sports betting revenue for other states ranges from as low as 6.75% in Nevada and as high as 51% in Rhode Island, according to the Jackson Hole News and Guide.

The first $300,000 made by the state each year will go to the Department of Health for programs intended to treat gambling addiction, Carpenter said. The remaining profit will go directly into Wyoming’s general fund to help fund schools and other projects across the state.

It’s important for the state to tap into new revenue streams with the uncertainty of the coal and gas industry, Carpenter said. He expects the state to make anywhere between $1.2 million to $3 million in the first year.

“I’ve spoken with legislators that have kind of given a ballpark of about $5 million in revenue every year,” Carpenter said. “Honestly, I thought it was going to be this bigger thing when I first got into this, but the way the equations kind of come down to it, there’s a very thin profit margin that they’re taking in as it is so it’s very volume based.”

Volume-based profit isn’t the best news for a state like Wyoming, the least-populated state in the country. But having online sports betting doesn’t cost the state anything and just is extra money coming, Carpenter said.