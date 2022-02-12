Legislative committee cuts $7 million proposal to make Wyoming suicide hotline 24/7

A state legislative committee has cut $7 million from Gov. Mark Gordon’s American Rescue Plan budget proposal that would have paid for round-the-clock staff for Wyoming’s suicide prevention hotline.

Wyoming had the highest rate of suicide in the country in 2019, according to the CDC. (Data for 2020 hasn’t been released yet.) The Equality State has ranked in the top five in the nation for suicide since 1996.

But until 2020, it was the only state without its own suicide prevention call center. The Legislature set aside $400,000 in the 2020-2021 state budget to start one at the Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper.

And with more than $1 billion coming to the state from the American Rescue Plan Act, the governor proposed allocating $7 million over two years to help bring the state's suicide hotline up to 24/7 operations.

Wyoming's first in-state suicide prevention hotline launches in Casper Wyoming is no longer the only state without a local suicide prevention call center. The Central Wyoming Counseling Center on Tuesday launched …

For now, it’s only staffed Sunday through Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Another privately-funded hotline, Wyoming Lifeline in Greybull, staffs its phones from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays. Anyone who calls outside those hours is redirected to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

The main benefit of a Wyoming hotline, operators say, is that it's run by counselors who live in-state. They know how to connect callers with local resources as close to them as possible, and know the culture of the state.

"No call goes unanswered," said Ralph Nieder-Westermann, who runs the Greybull hotline. "But you will get someone who doesn't know Wyoming."

Gordon's $7 million proposal to expand Wyoming's hotline comes as suicide hotlines around the country prepare to implement the new 988 number, which is set to go into effect nationwide in July.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a law in 2020 to establish 988 as the new telephone shortcut for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which can now be reached at 1 (800) 273-TALK (8255). Millions in federal funds have been set aside to help states boost their mental health crisis support in preparation for that change, which is intended to make it easier to access the hotline and life-saving resources.

"In order for the 988 system to work as projected from the federal government, you’re supposed to have a 24/7 operation," said Jen Davis, a health and human services policy adviser for the governor’s office, "so that when individuals call into that system they are actually able to connect with Wyoming, so that they are able to connect with the appropriate resources.”

Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers (WAMHSAC), said that Wyoming isn't necessarily required to staff its hotlines 24/7, but it is the "gold standard" and makes it much easier to connect people with whatever level of care they need. In the last year, data from both centers shows that around 50% of calls in Wyoming were answered out-of-state.

Members of the legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee voted unanimously against the $7 million proposal on Jan. 20.

“I’m voting no on this, not because I or anyone else doesn’t want to prevent suicide, it’s rather that we think the program as designed and as presented might not be cost effective," Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, said during that meeting.

Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, also sits on the committee. He said he thinks the panel was under the impression the lifeline was already fully funded to operate 24/7. The $7 million figure, he said, seemed high considering the current schedule operates on $1 million for two years.

For now, the hotline will still be getting $200,000 from the state annually. But the service could get another shot at more funding during Wyoming's 2022 legislative session, which starts Monday.

Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, said he’s sponsoring an amendment to put that $7 million back in the budget. On the House side, Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, said she’s working on an amendment that would allocate American Rescue Plan money toward the hotline, as well as other mental health services. Neither sit on the appropriations committee.

Gordon’s administration is looking into other ways to fund the hotline, Davis said.

“We are looking at all of the funding streams that have come into the state and to see where there are opportunities,” Davis said.

Applying for federal grant money is another potential avenue, she said. Presenting the governor's proposal to the Joint Appropriations Committee on Jan. 14, Davis said that even if $7 million in one-time funding was approved for the lifeline, federal money would likely be needed down the road to sustain the round-the-clock coverage.

Wyoming's hotline is a much-needed first step toward suicide prevention, Davis said. But for people who are struggling, it's not always enough.

“What's really necessary is a robust mental health system so that they can get the services that they need, hopefully before they ever come into crisis,” she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ellen Gerst City and crime reporter Follow Ellen Gerst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today