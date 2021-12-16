Legislative committee votes to sponsor ‘McMansion tax’ measure

A panel of Wyoming lawmakers have voted to sponsor the so called “McMansion tax” on pricey real estate, but the measure faces a difficult road ahead amid opposition from the real estate industry and anti-tax legislators.

The Joint Revenue Committee voted 8-4 Wednesday in Cheyenne to sponsor the bill, which would create a county optional real estate transfer tax in Wyoming. The bill would not unilaterally impose the tax. Instead, it would give counties the ability to put the matter before voters, who would have the final decision.

Real estate transfer taxes have been proposed — mostly by Teton County legislators — before. This is the first time in years such a measure has made it out of committee. Advocates say the bill would generate badly needed revenue while addressing affordable housing concerns in Teton County.

“They’ve tried every version of this bill,” said Laurie Urbigkit, a lobbyist for the Wyoming Association of Realtors, who has been successfully fighting against the measure for over two decades.

Due to the burgeoning real estate market in Jackson Hole, Teton County property would generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue if the bill is enacted. In 2020, the real estate market produced $2.45 billion over roughly 900 sales. This year is projected to break the $3 billion threshold, according to testimony from the meeting.

Lawmakers are interested in using that revenue to pay for affordable housing or other public services, especially in Teton County, where the cost of housing continues to dramatically escalate. But as it stands, there’s no language in the bill that earmarks the funds for that purpose.

“I think for Jackson, this is one tool in the tool box,” said Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, who voted in favor of the bill. “We need all kinds of solutions, and this can contribute.”

Not all property sales would be taxed, however. An agricultural exemption within the bill prompted some discussion among lawmakers, who wondered if pricey ranches that are used only for residential purposes would get a tax break.

Chairman Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, voiced concern that a big ranch will actually have no true agricultural value because “in today’s environment” a lot of large ranches are not utilized for that purpose.

“You’re not buying it to put up the hay, you’re buying it because it’s a beautiful spot and it’s where you want to live your life,” Case said.

Rep. Jim Roscoe, R-Wilson, and Yin agreed with Case’s concern.

“For example, if someone sells their large ranch, and it’s been previously assessed as agricultural land, but the intent is for a developer to buy that land, and then to develop it into…any other property, that buyer has gotten a tax break by buying agricultural land instead of buying other private land,” Yin explained.

In short, a ranch may be bought for millions of dollars over its productive value while also being eligible for a tax break.

But there’s another layer to that dilemma.

Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, pointed out that not giving agricultural land tax exemptions would likely prompt many ranchers in the Wyoming Legislature to vote down the bill, which already faces considerable opposition.

The price of property also varies by county, so it would be impractical to impose the same exact tax on every county.

Yin introduced an amendment that would give counties partial discretion over what price point property starts getting taxed at. That said, if counties choose to adopt the levy, all counties are required to institute a 1% tax at $1.5 million.

Urbigkit testified that parts of the bill were unconstitutional — namely exempting industrial land from the tax. However, her interpretation was incorrect because of how industrial land is classified under the Wyoming Constitution. She later acknowledged that point in an email to the Star-Tribune.

The bill must survive the upcoming legislative budget session, which is shorter and focused on approving a state budget. Additionally, a two-thirds majority of either the House or the Senate is needed for non-budget bills to be considered.

“We’re pretty capable of killing it in that,” said Urbigkit, who has helped defeat the legislation on introduction during past budget sessions.

In 2001, the bill made it through the House and died in the Senate, which is the farthest it has advanced in recent years.

The Wyoming Association of Realtors will be at the Capitol in February to see that it doesn’t make it that far.

“We will be full force on defeating it on introduction,” Urbigkit said. “This is our No. 1 priority: Defeating the real estate transfer tax.”

But the group is up against a number of passionate proponents of the bill.

“This bill lets a county help out the state while letting the county help their own community,” Yin said.

