Legislative results are coming in from around Wyoming. Here's where things stand.

Election results are beginning to trickle in from all corners of Wyoming, with thousands of votes remaining to be counted.
While final results in many precincts have not yet been solidified as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, here are some early observations on how the electoral map has developed across the state so far.
Libertarians' big year falls flat
While some felt the Wyoming Libertarian Party was due for its big moment this year, their candidates ultimately fell flat in a big way Tuesday night.
As of this writing, five of the party's six candidates appeared to have lost their races, most by resounding margins. Wyoming Libertarian Party chairman and Casper City Councilman Shawn Johnson lost his bid against Republican incumbent Rep. Tom Walters by a roughly 50-point margin, while Libertarian Lela Konecny lost by a similar margin to Republican Jerry Paxton, who emerged from a brutal four-way Republican primary campaign earlier this year with just over 51 percent of the vote.
The party's most disappointing loss will likely be that of Bethany Baldes in Riverton, who came within 60 votes of unseating longtime incumbent David Miller in 2018. As of this writing, Republican Ember Oakley looks to have a slight, 32-vote lead over Baldes, though the race has yet to be called.
One more candidate, Libertarian Marshall Burt, remains alive in his campaign against Green River Democrat Stan Blake, although it could be a while until those results are processed: Sweetwater County has seen a number of significant delays in processing ballots tonight.
Clifford survives tight challenge on Wind River Reservation
Democratic incumbent Andrea Clifford -- who wrested control of this seat from a Republican incumbent two years ago -- eked out a slight victory over Republican Valaira Whiteman by just three points in a district dominated by the Wind River Reservation.
There was a reason the race was so close: Independent Clinton Wagon played a huge factor, hauling in about 12 points in a competitive three-way race.
Larsen defies expectations in Fremont County
Republican incumbent Lloyd Larsen defied expectations in Lander, defeating upstart Democratic challenger Kevin Wilson by 17 points in a race many believed would be the Democrats' best chance to flip a seat this year.
This one was supposed to be close -- Democrats have built up a lot of momentum in Fremont County over the last two election cycles, causing Larsen's vote share to fall drastically over the last few years. He won his last election by just over 5 points in 2018.
Laramie divides vote in tense election year
Laramie voters ultimately divided their allegiances in this year's legislative races, with Republicans and Democrats splitting the city's four competitive races.
Democrat Karlee Provenza defeated Republican Roxie Hensley by 160 votes in a battle for progressive Democrat Charles Pelkey's seat in House District 45, while Democrat Trey Sherwood defeated Matthew Burkhart by 85 votes in Republican Rep. Dan Furphy's old seat in House District 14.
Republican Ocean Andrew defeated Democrat Tim Chestnut by a significant margin in House District 46, while Furphy will successfully make the jump to the Wyoming Senate with a 1,200+ vote victory over Democrat Jackie Grimes.
Democrats suffer big losses in Cheyenne
Cheyenne Democrats went into Tuesday night feeling lots of momentum. Ultimately, it didn't work out.
With just under half the vote in, Democrat Brittney Wallesch conceded to Republican Anthony Bouchard, who led by about 52 points as of 10:23 p.m.
Wallesch ran the second-best funded campaign in Wyoming history against Bouchard, whose largest margin of victory to this point was about 150 votes in this year's primary.
The party's other candidates, as of this writing, also appeared down by significant margins, with Republicans managing to flip the city's only traditionally blue district -- Rep. Sara Burlingame's HD-44 -- by 45 votes.
