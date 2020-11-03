Legislative results are coming in from around Wyoming. Here's where things stand.

Election results are beginning to trickle in from all corners of Wyoming, with thousands of votes remaining to be counted.

While final results in many precincts have not yet been solidified as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, here are some early observations on how the electoral map has developed across the state so far.

Libertarians' big year falls flat

While some felt the Wyoming Libertarian Party was due for its big moment this year, their candidates ultimately fell flat in a big way Tuesday night.

As of this writing, five of the party's six candidates appeared to have lost their races, most by resounding margins. Wyoming Libertarian Party chairman and Casper City Councilman Shawn Johnson lost his bid against Republican incumbent Rep. Tom Walters by a roughly 50-point margin, while Libertarian Lela Konecny lost by a similar margin to Republican Jerry Paxton, who emerged from a brutal four-way Republican primary campaign earlier this year with just over 51 percent of the vote.