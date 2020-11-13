Legislator’s son describes how COVID-19 came on quickly

“He told my mom that he would rather die of COVID than live or die in fear,” Mitch Edwards said at the funeral service. “We are devastated that he died but we are glad that he felt that way,” he said.

In the weeks before the virus sickened him, Edwards traveled to Texas to see a new grandson, and to Laramie for his son’s birthday. The weekend of Oct. 10, a week before his father awoke with a runny nose, many of the Edwards family including Mitch and his wife gathered with Roy Edwards in Gillette.

“He got to give us all hugs and kisses and tell us he loved us,” his son recalled at the funeral service. “Maybe it was one of those hugs or kisses that unknowingly made him sick but it is those hugs, kisses and I-love-yous that are precious to us. Had he lived in fear it is possible that we may not have had those precious moments with him because we do not know what tomorrow holds.”

The lawmaker could have contracted the virus even had he taken every precaution and isolated himself, his son maintained in the phone interview. He could have died of a heart attack or in a car accident, and the family wouldn’t have had that chance to see him, Mitch Edwards said.

The family hopes the lawmaker’s death won’t be politicized because of his COVID-19 views, Mitch Edwards said.

“I would hope everybody would come together and address the issue of the virus being the enemy instead of politicizing it,” he said.

