Legislators recommend $72 million adjustment to schools

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Interim Committee voted Monday to recommend adding an external cost adjustment worth more than $72 million to the state’s next K-12 education budget.

The recommendation was made to the Joint Appropriations Committee, which asked legislators to consider the adjustment in upcoming negotiations concerning the statewide 2023-24 biennium budget.

If approved in full by the Wyoming Legislature during the 2022 budget session, schools would receive an extra $36.3 million a year to accommodate inflation and match market-value costs. Those funds would go toward district expenses for professional and non-professional staff, education materials and energy.

“I think it’s reasonable that we compensate our staff for those inflationary pressures that they’re feeling, and that we’re all feeling,” said state Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody.

Although the recommendation was approved, there was debate among committee members as to whether school districts should be able to accommodate inflation and external costs already. Some representatives even questioned the way local districts distribute state funds in relation to teacher and staff salaries.