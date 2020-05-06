Legislators send letter to governor questioning government response to pandemic

Jennings said “the appearance is that we handed over our lives and liberties to unelected bureaucrats and I think there could be some serious constitutional issues with that.

“I don’t believe we should have shut down the way we did; we have never quarantined the healthy like this before,” Jennings said.

He noted that people complied because they care about their neighbors, but there are more problems arising with the shutdown.

“I am glad that the governor is opening things back up, but it should have never gone this far,” Jennings said.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, more than 30 million people have filed for unemployment in the last six weeks.

In Wyoming, nearly 30,000 people had filed for unemployment benefits as of last week since the pandemic reached Wyoming in mid-March.

The UW survey, though, shows that many believe those jobs will come back.

Of the roughly one-third of Wyomingites who say they or someone in their immediate family has lost their jobs, 64 percent say it’s likely those jobs or employment will return.