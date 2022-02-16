Legislators vote down attempt to funnel $3 million to Wyoming suicide hotlines, but the effort isn't over

State legislators on Wednesday rebuffed another attempt to spend relief money to extend the services of Wyoming’s two suicide prevention hotlines.

The decision came after several supporters — including Gov. Mark Gordon — spent days urging the Legislature to resurrect the funding.

Wyoming had the highest rate of suicide in the country in 2019, the most recent year when data is available, according to CDC data.

The state opened its first two suicide hotlines in 2020. But they’re not staffed round-the-clock — anyone who calls outside regular hours is transferred to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Gov. Mark Gordon originally proposed giving the hotlines $7 million over the next two years. That recommendation was rejected by the Joint Appropriations Committee in January.

In a Senate committee of the whole session Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, introduced an amendment to put $3 million toward extending those hotlines’ hours of operation. The measure failed by a vote of 15-13.

Money for the hotlines would come out of a pot of $1 billion — that’s how much federal COVID-19 relief Wyoming’s receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act over the next two years. The windfall means Wyoming will have much more money in its back pocket than usual.

Baldwin and other proponents of the measure have said a 24/7, in-state hotline is necessary to connect Wyomingites in crisis with local resources.

But opponents have expressed doubts over whether the hotlines would be an effective use of the money.

Speaking against the amendment, Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, said giving them a one-time boost wouldn’t be sustainable.

“This is not how you want to build a program,” he said.

Baldwin said Wyoming’s mental health system is already eyeing other sources of funding, like grants, to keep the hotlines going.

Though the appropriations committee voted down the funding last month, some members said they’d misunderstood what the money would do.

During Wednesday’s session, Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, said the committee wasn’t aware the hotlines didn’t have sufficient funding.

“We didn’t say no to suicide prevention,” Gierau said. “What we said was, ‘We thought we’d already funded it in another form two years ago.’”

Indeed, the Legislature set aside $400,000 in the 2020-2021 state budget to start Wyoming’s first suicide prevention call center at Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper.

That center will receive another $400,000 over the next two years. But it’s not enough to pay for round-the-clock staffing. It’s only in operation Sunday through Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The state’s other hotline, the privately funded Wyoming Lifeline in Greybull, doesn’t have enough counselors for 24/7 service, either. It runs from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

It’s doubtful that $3 million would be enough to staff both hotlines full-time.

But it’d be a step in the right direction, Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday.

Summerville and her partners are not done yet. They plan to start working members of the House to bring another budget amendment. Even before Wednesday’s Senate vote, they expected to have to lobby in both chambers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mary Steurer Community Reporter Follow Mary Steurer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today