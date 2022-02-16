Legislature advances two bills expanding oversight to sexual misconduct, discrimination complaints within Wyoming Military

Two bills created amid revelations of mishandled sexual misconduct and gender discrimination complaints in the Wyoming National Guard have cleared their first few legislative hurdles.

The first, Senate Bill 45, would require the Wyoming military to debrief legislators and the governor’s office on its harassment, assault and discrimination cases every year. The bill, sponsored by the Joint Committee on Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs, passed its first reading on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

The bill was referred to the Senate side of that committee a day prior, after reaching a two-thirds introductory vote on the Senate floor. (A two-thirds vote is necessary for any non-budget bill to be heard during a budget legislative session.) Committee members unanimously voted to back the measure later that day.

The bill came together after several former employees of the Wyoming National Guard last year went public about their struggles getting the military to investigate allegations misconduct or discrimination.

The guard lacks meaningful oversight, the employees said, which allows complaints to get covered up or ignored. An investigation by WyoFile and Wyoming Public Media in October found the Wyoming Military Department repeatedly failed to address complaints of workplace hostility. (Wyoming’s military includes both the Army National Guard and Air National Guard.)

On the heels of those findings, the military department provided the Joint Committee on Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs and Gov. Mark Gordon with a report breaking down recent sexual harassment and assault cases, and what systems it had in place to handle them. (The committee asked the department to compile that information about a year in advance, said Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper.

Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, adjutant general to the Wyoming Military Department, told the committee in November he only receives a few of those complaints every year. But he also said the military department doesn’t have a centralized procedure for tracking them.

Members of the military and the public called for legislation that would help the department streamline its grievance procedures, and give them more oversight.

Senate Bill 45 would require the Military Department to compile a misconduct and discrimination report — and share it with the committee and the governor’s office — on an annual basis.

Each would follow the same framework as the 2021 report. The department would cover all misconduct and discrimination complaints from the previous year — minus names or any other identifying details about those involved.

The reports would also include findings from broad-strokes workplace assessments, like climate surveys and employee interviews.

If there are any trends in what those complaints or assessments show, the reports would need to say so. That’s to identify if certain parts of Wyoming’s military, or people in certain positions, are having more problems with misconduct or discrimination than others.

Survey data included in the 2021 report showed more people in the Wyoming Army National Guard witnessed or experienced sexual harassment compared to the Wyoming Air National Guard, for instance.

Finally, the department would need to disclose any changes to how it handles allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault or discrimination. The reports would also be required to discuss any changes the department plans to make in the future.

Chris Smith, legal counsel to the Wyoming Military Department, said it wouldn’t take much work to put the reports together. The department already collects a lot of the information that would go into them, he told the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee in a January meeting.

The second measure, House Bill 53, aims to bring more outside oversight to the state military department by looping the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services into its grievance process.

It cleared the House floor on Monday after receiving a two-thirds introductory vote, which is necessary for bills to be heard during a budget session. It received a unanimous vote of approval from the House Committee on Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs on Tuesday.

Here’s how it would work. Say you work for the Wyoming Military Department, and want to report an incident of sexual misconduct or discrimination. Usually, you’d submit the complaint to your immediate superior.

But what if you want your claim handled by an outside body? Right now, not everyone within the military department has that choice, said Rep. Donald Burkhart, a Rawlins Republican who chairs the House’s military affairs committee. That’s part of what former employees raised concerns about last year.

By setting up a working relationship between the Wyoming Military Department and the Department of Workforce Services, House Bill 53 would open up outside investigations to more people.

“It gives Wyoming another arrow in the quiver to address claims of discrimination and harassment,” Burkhart said.

As part of that arrangement, workforce services would get a full-time staff member dedicated to investigating military department grievances, the bill states.

House Bill 53 will soon head back to the House floor for its first committee of the whole reading.

Another bill involving the military department cleared its first reading before state senate Tuesday afternoon.

Senate Bill 40 would allow the Wyoming Military Department to obtain law enforcement records on any employee undergoing criminal investigation.

Typically, the department wants those records for administrative reasons, Maj. Karen Hinkle of the Wyoming National Guard, told members of the Senate’s military affairs committee on Monday.

If an employee was undergoing investigation for an internet crime, for example, the department would want to look at law enforcement records to see if they need to revise that person’s security clearance, Hinkle said.

But those records are not always easy to get. Some law enforcement agencies are reluctant to release those files, she said, especially if they relate to investigations where there are privacy concerns, like those involving sexual assault cases.

