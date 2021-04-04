Legislature strips Game and Fish of elk feedground closure power

That became apparent when Game and Fish biologists were tracking, observing and mapping wildlife migrations. The agency designated several migration corridors before industry protested and Gov. Gordon stepped in to take over the process.

Once mapped and designated, the corridors are used by regulating agencies when deciding whether to restrict development or activity in sensitive wildlife areas. Designating a migration route, “it’s an observation,” Acri said. “You can’t argue with an observation.”

Madson said migration corridor designation is “their best technical analysis [that] this is an important route.”

If the department had authority to go into a corridor and say what could or could not be done – maybe at that time it’s time to have the big discussion about how far we’re going to go and who gets affected,” Madson said.

But when it comes to forward their best technical analysis for wildlife “they were not allowed to even do that,” he said. “Is that an erosion? I think it is.”

Before it moved to the Senate floor, Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik presented Sommers’ bill to a Senate committee, saying he understood the ranchers’ interests.