Less than 80 miles from Casper is an ecologically diverse park known for its fishing and boating, but Glendo Reservoir offers so much more

Turkeys, mule deer, elk and pronghorn roam the ponderosa and juniper-covered hills and plains around the reservoir. An occasional bobcat will sneak through the woods.

Winding around the lake is 45 miles of carefully-built trails. Most of it is single track – the snaking line of trail perfect for mountain bikers and hikers. Trails pick up and drop off at three main trailheads, but you can hop on them near many of the campgrounds. Difficulty varies by the area, offering steep climbs up canyon sections for riders looking for a challenge and easy loops for anyone interested in a gentle ride or hike.

“Most of the folks we talk to say our trails are a hidden gem in Wyoming,” said Carlo Migliaccio, Glendo Park’s assistant superintendent. “It’s very popular with the bikers who know about it. I am a hiker, and I love the trails for that.”

An archery range complete with 20, 3D targets has the classic deer, elk and pronghorn and the not-so-typical velociraptor and stegosaurus. The area also offers a static archery range and a 2-mile trail connecting the 3D targets.

Day trips to Glendo are fine, and it’s less than 80 miles from Casper, 100 miles from Cheyenne and 110 miles from Laramie, but if you’re going, stay the night.