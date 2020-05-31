Less than 80 miles from Casper is an ecologically diverse park known for its fishing and boating, but Glendo Reservoir offers so much more

GLENDO STATE PARK — Fog rolled in over our tents sometime after midnight. By sunrise, the view felt still, enveloping. Cottonwood trees lining the lake faded as the water and fog melted into each other.
The only sound was an occasional truck rolling by on the nearby dirt road headed to the Elkhorn Boat ramp and then those boats out on the water racing to the best fishing hole.
Fishing is what Glendo Reservoir has been known for. It hosts tournaments with hundreds of participants searching for the biggest walleye. While it doesn’t hold claim to the state record for walleye – Boysen Reservoir has that at 17.42 pounds – Glendo has produced state records for white crappie at 2.45 pounds and the quillback sucker at 1.57 pounds.
It’s a magnet for boaters, swimmers, kayakers and other water enthusiasts for good reason. It has 12,000 surface acres of water surrounded by 10,000 acres of land. Because it’s so vast, anyone can find solace even with thousands of others visitors filing into the park on popular weekends.
But going to Glendo simply for water recreation would be akin to traveling to Yellowstone National Park exclusively to see geysers and thermal pools. They’re the main attraction, sure, but the park offers so much more. Glendo does, too.
Glendo Dam, a sweeping 2,096-feet long structure built for irrigation water and for power, was finished in 1957 after three years of work. The power plant followed shortly after. The reservoir and state park are on land originally occupied by the Arapaho, Cheyenne, Oglala and Brule Sioux tribes, and cultural artifacts and tipi rings can still be found in the area, according to Wyoming’s State Parks and Historical Sites. If you find any artifacts, remember it’s illegal to take them with you.
Turkeys, mule deer, elk and pronghorn roam the ponderosa and juniper-covered hills and plains around the reservoir. An occasional bobcat will sneak through the woods.
Winding around the lake is 45 miles of carefully-built trails. Most of it is single track – the snaking line of trail perfect for mountain bikers and hikers. Trails pick up and drop off at three main trailheads, but you can hop on them near many of the campgrounds. Difficulty varies by the area, offering steep climbs up canyon sections for riders looking for a challenge and easy loops for anyone interested in a gentle ride or hike.
“Most of the folks we talk to say our trails are a hidden gem in Wyoming,” said Carlo Migliaccio, Glendo Park’s assistant superintendent. “It’s very popular with the bikers who know about it. I am a hiker, and I love the trails for that.”
An archery range complete with 20, 3D targets has the classic deer, elk and pronghorn and the not-so-typical velociraptor and stegosaurus. The area also offers a static archery range and a 2-mile trail connecting the 3D targets.
Day trips to Glendo are fine, and it’s less than 80 miles from Casper, 100 miles from Cheyenne and 110 miles from Laramie, but if you’re going, stay the night.
More than 500 campsites are spread over 19 campgrounds offering anything you could want. Camp in a ponderosa forest at Two Moon Campground. Sleep by the water on Sandy Beach — its name a product of the mile-long beach rimming the campground. Watch the sun ignite red bluffs at sunrise or sunset at Red Hills Campground, or camp in the cottonwoods at Elkhorn Campground. Don’t forget all camping is currently by reservation only and health experts say people not living together need to stay more than 6 feet away from one another. A recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Albany County has been partially attributed to camping trips.
A wetlands below the dam offers habitat for a vast array of birds including herons, cranes and egrets. Look closely and you may find turtles.
Bald eagles migrate through in the spring and fall and osprey pairs call the park home. Expect plenty of pelicans cruising along shorelines and bobbing in the lake.
“There’s a lot of ecological diversity in the park,” Migliaccio said. “People think of us as an eastern plains park in the middle of nowhere, and it’s actually something of an oasis out here.”
If fishing, boating or water skiing is your passion, Glendo is certainly a good place to be. But if you just need a weekend away, or your family is a mix of adventurers looking for biking, hiking, birding and boating, consider Glendo. Whatever you want outside, it won’t disappoint you.
