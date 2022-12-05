LGBTQ student at UW targeted by message displayed in student union

An elder at a Laramie church targeted a student who's part of the University of Wyoming's LGBTQ community in a message that was displayed Friday in the Wyoming Union breezeway, the school and the student newspaper reported.

The encounter was one of multiple “harmful incidents” reported at LGBTQ-specific events, according to two university groups.

The church elder in the Friday incident had reserved space for a table at the breezeway that displayed a sign stating “God Created Male and Female and [the student’s name] is a male,” a photo published by the Branding Iron newspaper shows.

A university official told the church elder to remove the student’s name, and he complied, university spokesman Chad Baldwin told the Star-Tribune.

“He was told that if he didn’t take a name off, he would be removed from the building,” Baldwin said. “He complied fairly quickly, I think, after that message was delivered.”

Because the man complied, he was allowed to stay, Baldwin said.

“And while the individual engaged in heated exchanges with students and perhaps others throughout the afternoon, these interactions were not in obvious violation of UW policies,” UW President Ed Seidel wrote in a message to students and staff on Monday morning.

A message left Monday morning for the man identified by the Branding Iron as the church elder was not immediately returned. The Star-Tribune has not independently verified the man's identity.

Seidel’s message said there were two other unrelated incidents on Wednesday and Thursday evenings involving what members of the school’s LGBTQ community observed as “disruptive behavior” at separate campus events.

When asked about those events, Baldwin said he would have to check on what information could be publicly released.

“There was not a confrontation of any sort,” he did say. “There was not any kind of sign or argument that took place.”

A statement shared Friday evening by UW's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and by university Multicultural Affairs said “various harmful incidents that affect our community have occurred at queer-specific campus events throughout this week…”

“The harm that was caused this week has left a lot of pain for many, if not all of us, in the community,” the message reads. “For those of us who have been hurt and negatively impacted by the biased incidents this week, we are sorry. We share your feelings of frustration, mistrust, fear, anger and hurt.”

The university is now investigating all three incidents, Seidel said in his message, and the school would “take appropriate actions” if any further violations are determined to take place.

“In the meantime, we remind everyone that our UW community values are fundamental and straightforward: community, integrity, respect, responsibility and social consciousness,” Seidel wrote. “The university continues to support creating a climate where all members feel they are welcomed and belong. Such a climate means there are a wide variety of perspectives among our community AND that we engage regarding those different perspectives with respect and integrity. As a reflection, an approach of respect and integrity is about calling people into conversation as opposed to calling people out.”

Seidel said anyone affected negatively by the incidents could contact the Office of Diversity Equity and Inclusion. The Rainbow Resource Center was also available for support.

The university's Collegiate Panhellenic Council, which represents two local sororities, also posted a statement on the incident, saying it was disheartened toward the situation and offered unrelentingly support toward UW's queer community.

"We stand with the individual, the LGBTQIA+ community, and any and all individuals affected by this event," the statement reads in part. "We see you, we hear you, and we will continue to stand with you."

This breaking news story will be updated.