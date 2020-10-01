Liberal Ginsburg backed a Wyo ranch owner who sued the feds

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, was renowned for her dissenting opinions, a lesser-known example of which found the liberal justice siding with a classically western-conservative cause in the case of a controversial Wyoming ranch operation.

Ginsburg believed her dissents would become a blueprint for future court decisions, legal positions and even legislation, according to numerous analyses of her career. In one of those dissents, she explained why Hot Springs County ranch owner Frank Robbins should have been allowed to sue the government for harassment, extortion and vindictive use of federal power.

The case stemmed from Robbins’ fight with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management over road easements, grazing, trespass and other issues. The BLM had sought to trade easements with the previous owner of Robbins’ ranch to allow public access to public property. But the government failed to record its easement before Robbins bought the property. That was “a careless error,” Ginsburg wrote, and the genesis of years of bureaucratic and legal wrangling.

Robbins eventually sued the government, claiming, among other things, the BLM used its authority over permits to extort an easement from him in violation of the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.