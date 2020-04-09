Life-altering decision to return to Oregon State came easy for Ann Wingeleth

An unprecedented decision was also one of the easiest Ann Wingeleth has ever made.
She'd dreamed of competing at the NCAA Championships since she was young. Then she fulfilled that dream. Then that dream was taken away. Getting another chance didn't bring a second thought.
Wingeleth left a storied legacy at Lyman for a college track career at the University of Utah in 2015 before transferring to Oregon State. Last year she qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the high jump, where she finished 10th as a junior with a height of 5-foot-10. She elevated her ambitions for her senior season. She had already won long jump and high jump events during the indoor season before the novel coronavirus swept through the country and forced the NCAA to shutter its spring sports season. All that preparation for only anti-climactic heartache.
"When I found out my season was canceled I tried to stay calm because I knew the NCAA had to do something to make it right," Wingeleth told the Star-Tribune. "There was no question I was going to take it. I wanted to give myself the opportunity to better myself for one more opportunity."
With a faith in the NCAA that only few retain, she held out hope. The NCAA rewarded her faith by granting seniors competing in spring sports an extra year of eligibility. Oregon State facilities had already imposed locks on their facilities by then, forcing Wingeleth to work on core exercises in her apartment and only venturing outside to the nearby park for warm-up runs. When she heard of the opportunity to return for another scholarship year in Corvallis she'd already arranged interviews to use her elementary education degree starting with the upcoming academic year.
"I've had dreams of competing at this level since I was little," Wingeleth said. "For me to turn down this last year, I think I'd not be fulfilling those dreams."
So she put those interviews on hold. She's remained in contact with those schools for the future in case she starts her teaching career in the 2021-2022 academic year. Since she's already planned to graduate from Oregon State she said there's still the decision to seek a Master's Degree. She laughed about how it's already been six years -- what's another but a drop in that bucket.
The 11-time Wyoming track and field state champion has shifted her goals down the calendar. Her self-motivated workouts with listed guidance from coaches have to occupy her until quarantines and social distancing guidelines are lifted. Only then she'll be able to start another year of full training in the fall with eyes on a return trip to the NCAA Championships and the possibility of making the U.S. Olympic Trials for the postponed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo that will now take place in 2021.
She wants to relive that national-championship high more than anything. She put more pressure on herself to maintain her successes before the season's cancellation. She'd idolized national championship-caliber athletes for years and found herself awestruck to be standing alongside them last spring. The former Eagle great said she finally took a moment during the high jump to sit and survey her peers.
"I looked at those athletes that I wanted to be those guys and then it's like, 'I am them,'" she said. "You look up to someone and then you realize that you're equals with them. You're with idols."
While at the NCAA Championships she caught up with Kansas State's Lauren Taubert (Natrona County) and the University of Wyoming's Jerayah Davis (Kelly Walsh) -- a trifecta of Wyomingites on the sport's brightest stage. They've cheered each other on all while enjoying an entire state's support.
Even reciting those accomplishments and experiences during current circumstances came with anticipation. She'd been at practices, weekends away. Now she sat over a calendar year away until her next opportunity. She's turned to Netflix's Tiger King or self-conscious binge sessions of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to help occupy her brain during down times between quarantine training sessions.
She's imagined herself back at the NCAA Championships. Once again she'd consider herself not competing against the other names on the flight list. She'd only compete against the mirror and her own limitations.
"My biggest goal has always been to get my personal best out of it," Wingeleth said. "My goal has always been a new height, new distance, new time. At nationals my goal was to better myself. The goal's not to win, that's just been the cherry on top.
"And that mentality originated in Wyoming."
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans
