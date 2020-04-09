Life-altering decision to return to Oregon State came easy for Ann Wingeleth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An unprecedented decision was also one of the easiest Ann Wingeleth has ever made.

She'd dreamed of competing at the NCAA Championships since she was young. Then she fulfilled that dream. Then that dream was taken away. Getting another chance didn't bring a second thought.

Wingeleth left a storied legacy at Lyman for a college track career at the University of Utah in 2015 before transferring to Oregon State. Last year she qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the high jump, where she finished 10th as a junior with a height of 5-foot-10. She elevated her ambitions for her senior season. She had already won long jump and high jump events during the indoor season before the novel coronavirus swept through the country and forced the NCAA to shutter its spring sports season. All that preparation for only anti-climactic heartache.

"When I found out my season was canceled I tried to stay calm because I knew the NCAA had to do something to make it right," Wingeleth told the Star-Tribune. "There was no question I was going to take it. I wanted to give myself the opportunity to better myself for one more opportunity."