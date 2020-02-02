Lifetime Achievement Award presented

Dr. Roderick "Rod" C. Drewien has been presented a Lifetime Achievment Award on behalf of the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative and the Meg and Bert Raynes Wildlife Fund.
"Rod's career exemplifies the work conducted and supported by both of these organizations," Ben Williamson, Executive Director of NRCC said in a press release.
The award is recognition of Drewien's dedication to conservation in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
In a career spanning 54 years, Drewien, currently living in Blackfoot, Idaho, has worked to ensure the protection of many bird species including sandhill cranes.