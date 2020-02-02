Lifetime Achievement Award presented

Dr. Roderick "Rod" C. Drewien has been presented a Lifetime Achievment Award on behalf of the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative and the Meg and Bert Raynes Wildlife Fund.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Rod's career exemplifies the work conducted and supported by both of these organizations," Ben Williamson, Executive Director of NRCC said in a press release.

The award is recognition of Drewien's dedication to conservation in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

In a career spanning 54 years, Drewien, currently living in Blackfoot, Idaho, has worked to ensure the protection of many bird species including sandhill cranes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0