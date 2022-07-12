 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lightning sparked wildfire burning near Laramie Peak

  • Updated
  • 0
Monday Creek Fire

The Monday Creek Fire burns Sunday in the Medicine Bow National Forest. 

 Shay Rogge, USFS

Lightning ignited the wildfire that's been burning near Esterbrook since Saturday, federal authorities say.

The Monday Creek Fire's cause was shared publicly Tuesday in an update posted to a federal wildfire database. It indicated the size of the blaze remained at 653 acres, with no containment.

As of Tuesday, 224 people were working the fire, which is burning about five miles southwest of Esterbrook in the Medicine Bow National Forest. They've been assisted by airplanes and helicopters that have been providing targeted water drops, officials say. 

The fire began on one of the hottest days of the year. Temperatures cooled Monday, leading to more favorable conditions for firefighters to work. Crews completed a bulldozer line outside the fire's eastern flank, while hand crews mopped up hot spots to prevent future growth, according to the update.

Temperatures were expected to rise again on Tuesday afternoon. There was also a chance of thunderstorms in the area.

