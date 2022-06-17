Limited reopening of Yellowstone 'highly possible' next week

A limited reopening of Yellowstone National Park next week is "highly possible," park officials announced Friday.

Under a plan released by the National Park Service, visitors would be allowed in the park's southern loop. Three of Yellowstone's five entrances would open: the west, south and east gates.

Park officials did not announce an exact date for reopening. Some road repairs need to be completed before that can happen, they said. Officials are also trying to determine the capacity of the southern loop, given that other parts of the park will remain closed.

The park closed Monday after catastrophic flooding caused widespread damages to roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Yellowstone's northern portion was hardest hit. Despite the extensive damage, no one was injured or killed.

Park officials earlier this week said they do not expect to reopen the northern portion of Yellowstone to visitors this summer. But the National Park Service is working to decide what other parts of the park could be reopened this year, Friday's announcement states.

Repair work is underway: Power has been restored and destroyed wastewater lines in Mammoth have been temporarily repaired, according to the park. Crews were expected Friday to begin major repairs on a section of road south of Canyon Village that collapsed Thursday, with the aim of finishing the repairs by Monday.

That work had to be completed, the park said, before the southern loop can reopen.

“We have made tremendous progress in a very short amount of time but have long way to go,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement. “All emergency and life safety objectives within the park have been accomplished or stabilized within the first 96 hours of the flood event, without major injury or death. We have an aggressive plan for recovery in the north and resumption of operations in the south."

The park on Friday also released new details about the damage caused by the flooding. That included:

the road between the Northern Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs is washed out in multiple places, with a significant rockslide in Gardner Canyon;

the road connecting Tower Junction to the Northeast Entrance is washed out in places near Soda Butte Picnic area. There are also downed trees and mudslides;

a mudslide on the road connecting Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction;

the segment of road south of Canyon Village that collapsed Thursday;

destroyed wastewater lines.

"Many sections of road in these areas are completely gone and will require substantial time and effort to reconstruct or relocate and build," the park said.

