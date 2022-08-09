Limited supply of monkeypox vaccines now available in Wyoming

Monkeypox vaccines are now available on a "limited, targeted basis" in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There been 8,934 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S. to date, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Wyoming is the only state without any confirmed cases right now.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the spread of the monkeypox virus a public health emergency on Aug. 4.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection from the monkeypox virus, according to department of health state epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist. It's related to smallpox but has milder symptoms. It's not related to chickenpox.

The disease is usually characterized by a rash and can come with other symptoms like a fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness. It's not considered a sexually transmitted disease, but it often spreads through intimate contact, including sexual contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most cases are among men who have sexual contact with other men.

Although rarely fatal, the disease can be painful and cause serious illness in some people.

To prevent the spread of monkeypox, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox, avoiding contact with objects that a person with monkeypox has touched and washing hands often.

The Wyoming Department of Health is recommending vaccination for people who have been exposed to the virus and for people who are higher risk of contracting the disease.

Right now, vaccines eligibility is limited to people who are at highest risk of exposure and illness. The following adults can get pre-exposure vaccines if they live or work in Wyoming:

men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year;

partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year;

transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year; and

sex workers (of any sex).

Vaccinations start the week of Aug. 15. Eligible adults who want the vaccine should contact the public health office in their area. A list of public health offices is available online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/nursing/phn-co-offices/. People can also call the Wyoming Department of Health at 1 (307) 777-6004 for help.