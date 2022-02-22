List suggests new names for 43 Wyoming places that include derogatory term 'squaw'

Local landmarks will likely lend their names to public places with the derogatory term “squaw” in the title, the Department of the Interior says.

The term has been historically used, often disparagingly, as an ethnic and sexist slur referring to Indigenous women. According to the department, the term will be replaced with “sq___” in official communications.

The department, under the leadership of Secretary Deb Haaland, declared the word derogatory in November, and issued an order to rename more than 650 federal public places that now have it in their names. On Tuesday, they released a list of those places along with five nearby geographical features for each that could become candidates for renaming.

Forty-three of those places are in Wyoming, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About one-third of those are named “Squaw Creek.”

Just one federally owned place with the term in its name has been renamed in the state — in 1981, “Squaw Lake” in Yellowstone National Park was changed to Indian Pond.

Some of the most prominent places in Wyoming now up for renaming include “Squaw Teats'' outside of Meeteetse, which the Board on Geographic Names proposes replacing with “Crow Woman Buttes.”

West of Casper, a “Squaw Creek” could be renamed after the nearby Casper Mountain, the Horsch Stockwater Reservoir or Hillcrest Spring — meaning it could end up as “Horsch Creek” or “Hillcrest Creek.”

Another well-traveled “Squaw Creek” in the Bridger-Teton National Forest may take its new name from Munger Mountain, the Gros Ventre Range or the South Park flat.

A task force made up of people from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, national parks and other federal agencies was also formed in November.

The Interior department also said Tuesday that it’s begun the process of consulting with tribes on the replacement names. There, other names may be proposed and taken into consideration before the task force narrows their lists down to one new name for each place.

Three virtual comment sessions for tribal consultation will be held on Mar. 21, 22 and 23. Information on how to join those meetings can be found online through the Federal Register.

Those interested in submitting alternate names can also send in suggestions for specific geographical features to taskforce_consultation@ios.doi.gov or by mail to the Reconciliation of Derogatory Geographic Names at 1849 C Street NW, Room 6657, MS 6640-MIB, Washington DC 20240.

Prior to Haaland’s order, the department said it had received 261 proposals to replace these names over the last two decades.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” Haaland said in a Tuesday release. “Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue.”

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

