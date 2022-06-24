LIVE BLOG: Wyoming reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal in the United States. With Roe's fall, Wyoming is one of 13 states with a trigger bill set to end most abortions here.

Here's the latest on what the decision means for Wyoming:

More praise for decision

9:57 a.m.

Gov. Mark Gordon called the reversal "a decisive win for those who have fought for the rights of the unborn for the past 50 years."

"I signed Wyoming’s prohibition on abortion bill because I believe that the decision to regulate abortions should be left to the states," Gordon said in a tweet.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney also praised the decision Friday for returning power to states.

Wyoming Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, also issued a statement in favor of Roe's reversal.

The group shouted out Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, who sponsored Wyoming's trigger bill in the 2022 legislative session.

"ROE and CASEY ARE OVERTURNED!! Abortion is now illegal in Wyoming," the statement on Facebook said.

Clinic leader undaunted

8:50 a.m.

A new clinic offering abortions was set to open in Casper this month. In late May, an arsonist set fire to the building, causing damage that clinic founder Julie Burkhart estimates will set back its opening by around six months.

Burkhart said in a statement Friday that the Supreme Court's decision is a "devastating blow to abortion access in Wyoming and across the country."

"As with all attacks on reproductive health care, the impact of this ruling will be felt most severely by those who already face the greatest barriers to access," Burkhart said. "In Wyoming, that includes people living in rural communities, the Native population and people with low incomes."

The decision doesn't halt the Casper clinic's plans, Burkhart said.

"The Wyoming constitution has strong protections for Wyomingites’ bodily autonomy," her statement said. "We will fight tooth and nail to protect this fundamental right for the people of Wyoming, including in the courts. We call on Wyoming lawmakers to honor the Wyoming constitution and take action to protect abortion access for the people of this state."

Early reactions

8:35 a.m.

Linda Burt, a civil rights attorney who was formerly the executive director of Wyoming ACLU, was watching news of Roe's reversal unfold when the Star-Tribune called her.

“We don’t know all the things that are going to happen as a result of this decision, but it’s going to make a seismic change for women and children in this country,” she said.

“It’s a huge step back for women in terms of their personal decisions and their financial and economic mobility.”

She said she expects more legislation in the future around abortion, both to restrict and protect access to the procedure. With elections coming up, she said she hopes people will “pay very close attention to who they’re voting for and what those people stand for.”

“We talk so much about freedom in Wyoming,” Burt said. “This is an ultimate kind of freedom: to be able to make decisions on when or how to have a family or children.”

8:41 a.m.

Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis and House candidate Harriet Hageman issued statements applauding the court's decision.

"Abortion should have never been a federal issue to begin with, and I’m pleased the control over this issue returned to where it belongs – in the hands of duly-elected state legislatures,” Lummis said.

The senator also said she was "glad" that the leaked draft and protests that followed did not impact the decision.

Hageman called Roe's reversal "a literal life-saving victory for millions of unborn babies."

"This ruling restores the proper role of the courts in these matters by correctly returning decisions regarding abortion law to the states. This is just a first step in the fight for life," Hageman said.

The ACLU of Wyoming said in a statement that the Supreme Court's ruling is "shameful."

“The Supreme Court’s decision is deeply painful to all of us who believe that the right to control our own bodies and to make such deeply personal decisions is ours, not the government’s,” ACLU of Wyoming campaigns director Libby Skarin said in the statement.

The statement said that banning abortion will have a “devastating impact” on people who can become pregnant, but particularly for “Black and Brown people, people struggling to make ends meet, those who are already parenting, folks in rural areas, Indigenous people, undocumented immigrants, LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit folks, and young people.”

It also said the decision will “lead to pregnancy losses being subject to suspicion, investigation, and arrest, and patients and doctors facing charges and jail.”

Skarin said that the organization is “mobilizing supporters to make sure that these anti-abortion politicians feel the consequences of their brazen disregard for our rights.”

“Politicians who do not believe in protecting the civil rights and liberties of their constituents have no business in governors’ mansions, in state attorneys general’s offices or in state legislatures,” she said.

Trigger bill

8:12 a.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that made abortion access a constitutional right.

Wyoming has an abortion trigger law that will ban almost all forms of abortion in the state in the next 35 days.

North and South Dakota also have trigger bans in place, and Idaho and Utah are also likely to make abortion illegal. That leaves Colorado and Montana the only states in the region to continue offering abortion services.

Here's a look at the legal questions surrounding Wyoming's trigger bill and how it may be implemented:

Protests planned

9:21 a.m.

A pro-abortion rights protest is planned for 5 p.m. today in Casper, outside True Care Women's Resource Center on Poplar Street. It's one of many "We Won't Go Back" demonstrations planned around the country.

Other protests are set to take place in Jackson's Town Square (time to be determined) and outside the county courthouse in Laramie at 5 p.m.

Here's photos from the last abortion rights protest in Casper, which took place last month:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0