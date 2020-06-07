Liz Byrd made political history as the first black woman to serve in the Wyoming Legislature

She met her husband, James Byrd, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in 1946. They married in 1947, while Byrd served in the army. He later would become the first African-American police chief in Wyoming in 1966.

Byrd’s role as an educator spurred her into serving in government. She ran, and according to one report, “Byrd soon became concerned about the lack of benefits for teachers and inadequate materials used in the classroom.”

Byrd’s granddaughter, Sierra, said, “I think she was called to serve because she was a natural educator. I think after teaching for many years, she realized she could use her education skills to help the community.”

She served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1981-1988, and then was the first African American to serve in the Senate from 1989-1992.

Dr. Tracey Patton, a professor at the University of Wyoming, is the former director of African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) at UW, and oversaw what became the Harriet Elizabeth “Liz” Byrd Excellence Fund. Patton notes, “Sen. Byrd is incredibly important to the state of Wyoming, which is why AADS named a scholarship after her. Sen. Byrd is entrenched in Wyoming’s history.