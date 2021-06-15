Liz Cheney: ‘I don’ t feel any real downside’ to losing chair position

As Trump repeatedly pressed the false claim that he actually had defeated Joe Biden in the November presidential election, Cheney pushed back. This time, Cheney’s refusal cost her the conference chair position.

“Between February (when she survived a no-confidence vote) and the past few weeks (when she was removed as conference chair), increasingly people started embracing this idea” that the election somehow had been stolen from Trump, Cheney said.

Trump lost to Biden by 7 million votes and trailed in the Electoral College 306-232.

To survive the second vote, Cheney said, would have meant she “would have had to go along with the idea” that Trump hadn’t lost the election, “to perpetuate the lie,” and “would have to agree to be silent.”

When she didn’t, and made it clear she wouldn’t, it meant the end of her stint in House leadership.

“Part of it was where everybody was after Jan. 6,” she said. For a while “there was agreement on what it meant. That didn’t last long.”

Now that she no longer has the conference leadership post, Cheney said her work is different — and not necessarily for the worse.