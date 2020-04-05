Local small-op farms stay close to home during pandemic

"How many people will have money to buy custom beef?" Cindy asked. "It's a problem for people to buy the highest quality of food that they can get. It's more expensive to buy fresh foods and vegetables and meats."

Cindy mentioned that it's been easy to practice social distancing while trying to help stock shelves at the Torrington Food Bank. Mike was also approached by a grocery store in Fort Collins that said it needed Meadow Maid Foods beef as soon as possible. Cindy said she wouldn't know how soon that will be considering the time and effort in raising, shipping and processing.

Kevin and Keri Schilthuis have largely operated Fort Causeway the same in Lovell. They've mostly depended on local customers for their organic beef and lamb, although Keri did mention they went up to Billings, Montana, a few weeks ago and sold at the highest lamb prices they'd ever gotten in Montana.

"That was a change for sure, not sure if it's related to the virus or not," Keri said.