Logan Wilson finishes with 9 tackles, becomes first in Casper history to play in Super Bowl

Casper's Logan Wilson led all defensive players with nine tackles in the Bengals' Super Bowl loss to the Rams.

Wilson became the first person from the Oil City to play in a Super Bowl.

"I think of some of those starting linebackers throughout and history, guys like Brian Uhrlacher and Ray Lewis ... These guys who have gone down in true fame and glory and have been in Super Bowls. And now one of my great friends is at that level is just surreal," said Stevann Brown, a high school teammate of Wilson's. "It’s unbelievable in the most true sense."

Wilson grew up in Casper, attending Oregon Trail Elementary and CY Middle School. At Natrona County High School, he helped lead the Mustangs to a pair of state football championships.

He attended the University of Wyoming, where he started all four years. The Bengals took him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

While he donned orange and black, Wilson has continued to wear Wyoming-related gear in the pros.

"Our whole state has a sense of pride," said UW Coach Craig Bohl. "When he wears a Wyoming flag under his helmet and loves this state, it sends a message to the high school players in our state that, you know what, just because maybe you’re coming from a smaller, non-recruited area, it doesn’t mean that you can’t accomplish greatness."

