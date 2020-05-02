Long-distance couples struggle amid pandemic, but remain optimistic

What gets her through, she said, is having a positive outlook and maintaining consistent contact with her new husband over the phone. They spend a lot of time playing games, watching movies and “making dinner” together via FaceTime.

“We remind ourselves often that it’s temporary and it’ll make us stronger,” Davis said. “What keeps me going is that he’s just a phone call away … we’re very lucky in this generation to have technology like we do. This would be way different if we didn’t have access to that.”

DiRienzo and her partner also rely on the phone to stay connected – but the interesting thing, she said, has been observing how different their conversations are now that they’re not hanging out with friends or chatting with coworkers in the office. Instead of talking about other interactions or how other people in their respective lives are doing, a lot of their conversations are about their daily life at home, which always seem to circle back to the pandemic.

The one silver lining, she said, is this situation has led them to find more creative activities to do over the phone to both enjoy quality time and try to get their minds off of the anxiety everyone is feeling right now.