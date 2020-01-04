Looking ahead: Get ready to hear a lot about the 2020 census

Over the next three months, you should expect to be inundated with information and pleas regarding the census.
It’s the constitutionally mandated, once-every-decade physical count of every person in the United States, and it's happening April 1.
Hundreds of thousands of “enumerators” across the U.S. will go door-to-door to count everyone in the country. Those numbers will be processed by the U.S. Census Bureau and then be used for the next 10 years to determine everything from congressional representation to school funding.
Census data is used as the basis for pretty much every social service the government provides. It’s used by the state to determine direct distribution dollars to municipalities. It’s used by the federal government to apportion money for highway repairs and Section 8 housing vouchers (among hundreds of other programs).
This is where census efforts become even more important. If the Census Bureau undercounts an area, that area gets less money than it needs to support its population. In the past, this has been a huge problem in areas like Wyoming because it’s hard to go door-to-door here. The state is mostly rural and has a highly mobile population.
This census will be different than in the past, however, because this year the Census Bureau is leveraging the internet. Beginning in March, residents will start receiving cards in the mail prompting them to go online and fill out the census survey.
So while the actual census count takes place April 1, everyone from the federal government on down is going to badger you to count yourself before then.
What you should expect going into the new year may depend on where in the state you live, however.
Statewide efforts
Efforts out of Gov. Mark Gordon’s office to support the 2020 census count are underway but unfunded, he told the Star-Tribune in an interview last month.
Gordon signed a proclamation in June recognizing the 2020 census as “a top priority for all departments and appointed officials.” The proclamation also encourages communities to support local census efforts.
"I think we have, in some ways, a more robust effort going on in Wyoming than many of our neighboring states," Gordon said during his interview with the Star-Tribune.
Gordon’s spokesman, Michael Pearlman, was also in that interview and added that the state has a “complete count committee” tasked with overseeing the census count. The committee is comprised of representatives from state agencies, nonprofits, faith organizations and a handful of advocacy groups of varying stripes. And not every state has one, Pearlman said.
Wyoming is among the 44 that do, created either by executive order or legislative action.
The state is unlike half of the country, however, in its position on allocating state money to promote the count.
“We are doing everything with zero budget,” said Patricia Kramer, who works in Gordon’s office and has been designated the state’s point person for the census.
Instead, members of the state committee are serving on their own time, as volunteers, Kramer said.
Wyoming isn’t alone in leaving the count’s expenses to the federal government, nor is it on the hook to support the count. The decennial census is the sole responsibility of the U.S. Census Bureau (which plans these counts 12 years ahead of time, by the way).
Still, 25 states have allocated money from their own coffers in hopes of bolstering accuracy, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislators. The range of money states are willing to spend ranges from $100,000 in Montana to $187 million in California. Colorado has committed $6 million.
In Wyoming, however, Kramer said the stakes are different.
“Wyoming I think is in a different setting because we have the least population,” she said.
Among the things determined by the 10-year census count is congressional representation. Wyoming’s number of representatives isn’t predicted to change. But California, for example, is expected to lose a seat in the House of Representatives after the 2020 census.
But just because the stakes are different in Wyoming doesn’t mean they aren’t severe.
Wyoming faces a handful of unique challenges to getting an accurate count. First, much of the state is remote, meaning households might not have mailing addresses or internet connections.
Census data from years past suggests at least 20 percent of Wyoming households lack a home internet connection.
The state’s population of racial and ethnic minorities has also grown in the last decade, Kramer said, but can be difficult to count because of language barriers.
Historically, Wyoming has undercounted Sublette and Sweetwater counties and the Wind River Reservation for these reasons.
“That’s where our partners are coming in,” Kramer said of ensuring those counties get counted accurately in 2020.
The Census Bureau has funded a number of organizing positions in the state called “partners” whose sole job it is to promote self-counting in these difficult-to-count areas.
“This is really heavily grassroots based,” Kramer said.
Local efforts
With no state money being spent to conduct the census this year, a handful of cities and towns are spending their own money to promote the count and encourage self-reporting.
The top spender so far looks to be Gillette, which allocated $50,000 from its 2020 budget to promote the census. Jennifer Toscana, Gillette’s community and governmental relations manager, said that money will be used to direct marketing to drive census participation.
Not all of the state’s local census committees returned calls asking whether they had plans to spend local money on the count, but at least a handful of cities across the state are taking matters into their own hands.
Douglas is spending $5,000 on radio and print advertising, Green River is spending $10,000 and Laramie is spending about $8,000.
Federal efforts in Wyoming
Jennifer Hillmann, a spokesperson for the Census Bureau, said the government is looking to hire between 2,000 and 2,500 people to be enumerators — meaning they would go door-to-door counting people — and office workers in Wyoming.
The positions have been difficult to fill, however. Pay rates for these positions have increased across the U.S. to make the jobs more attractive, a Census Bureau spokesperson said.
In Wyoming this is no different. Before Dec. 1, rates for enumerators in Wyoming were between $14.50 and $16.50 per hour. They’ve now been raised to between $17.50 and $19.50 per hour.
The largest increases were in Laramie, Sweetwater and Sublette Counties.
Ultimately, whether the push to convince people to “count themselves” is effective won’t be known until after the formal count is finished. For reference, in 2010, about 20 percent of Wyoming’s population did not self-report. That count was conducted through mail-in surveys, however. The internet could change the landscape moving forward.
