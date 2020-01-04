Looking ahead: Get ready to hear a lot about the 2020 census

Over the next three months, you should expect to be inundated with information and pleas regarding the census.

It’s the constitutionally mandated, once-every-decade physical count of every person in the United States, and it's happening April 1.

Hundreds of thousands of “enumerators” across the U.S. will go door-to-door to count everyone in the country. Those numbers will be processed by the U.S. Census Bureau and then be used for the next 10 years to determine everything from congressional representation to school funding.

Census data is used as the basis for pretty much every social service the government provides. It’s used by the state to determine direct distribution dollars to municipalities. It’s used by the federal government to apportion money for highway repairs and Section 8 housing vouchers (among hundreds of other programs).

This is where census efforts become even more important. If the Census Bureau undercounts an area, that area gets less money than it needs to support its population. In the past, this has been a huge problem in areas like Wyoming because it’s hard to go door-to-door here. The state is mostly rural and has a highly mobile population.