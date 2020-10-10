Looking at the most memorable Wyoming football games of the past 20 years

The University of Wyoming football team played its first game more than 120 years ago, shutting out Cheyenne High 14-0 on Feb. 22, 1893.
Other than a three-year break from 1943-45 during World War II, the Cowboys have played every year since, compiling a record of 542-578-28.
As recently as last month, though, UW's 2020 season was in doubt. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had caused numerous conferences around the country, including UW's home conference the Mountain West, to cancel their seasons back in August. But on Sept. 24, MW Commissioner Craig Thompson announced the league would play an eight-game, conference-only schedule beginning Oct. 24. As Cowboy fans across the state, and the country, rejoiced, we already had made a decision regarding our 2020 University of Wyoming football preview.
Over the years, the Star-Tribune sports department has taken great pride in producing a quality UW football preview section. Our UW beat writer, Davis Potter, was set to do so again this season.
However, it didn't make sense to write feature stories and offer position-by-position analysis for a season that, at the time, wasn't going to happen. Instead, we made a decision to write about the 10 most memorable games the Cowboys have played in the past 20 years.
Davis, a graduate of Auburn University who is now in his third year covering UW, went to work. He considered games he had covered and combed the archives for other memorable Cowboy games to add to the list. He reached out to Star-Tribune managing editor Brandon Foster, a University of Missouri graduate who covered the UW beat for two years and change before Davis took the reins, for his input. As a Wyoming native and a UW grad, I also offered my input.
(My most memorable Cowboy football games — Oct. 24, 1981 vs. BYU and Sept. 24, 1988 at Air Force — didn't make the list because they happened prior to 2000. Thankfully, they did make the list of lifelong UW football fan and current Star-Tribune community news editor Sally Ann Shurmur. Sal was more than happy to offer her take on the Cowboys' 10 most-memorable victories over the years, and we were more than happy to give her the space to do so.)
Davis did the heavy lifting on this preview section, while Sal (happily) made time in her schedule to write about the Pokes. Brandon and I offered our input and perspective. And photographer Cayla Nimmo and editor Joshua Wolfson did the leg work necessary to collect the photos. It was a team effort.
It's something the Wyoming Cowboys can relate to.
The 2020 college football season already promises to be like no other before. And beginning Oct. 24, the Wyoming Cowboys will be a part of it.
Until then, sit back and read our list of the 10 games that helped define UW football the past 20 years.
