Looking at the most memorable Wyoming football games of the past 20 years

The University of Wyoming football team played its first game more than 120 years ago, shutting out Cheyenne High 14-0 on Feb. 22, 1893.

Other than a three-year break from 1943-45 during World War II, the Cowboys have played every year since, compiling a record of 542-578-28.

As recently as last month, though, UW's 2020 season was in doubt. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had caused numerous conferences around the country, including UW's home conference the Mountain West, to cancel their seasons back in August. But on Sept. 24, MW Commissioner Craig Thompson announced the league would play an eight-game, conference-only schedule beginning Oct. 24. As Cowboy fans across the state, and the country, rejoiced, we already had made a decision regarding our 2020 University of Wyoming football preview.

Over the years, the Star-Tribune sports department has taken great pride in producing a quality UW football preview section. Our UW beat writer, Davis Potter, was set to do so again this season.

However, it didn't make sense to write feature stories and offer position-by-position analysis for a season that, at the time, wasn't going to happen. Instead, we made a decision to write about the 10 most memorable games the Cowboys have played in the past 20 years.