Looking back at the Yellowstone flood

Within hours of Yellowstone National Park’s evacuation this summer, the entire country knew: Park decimated. Damage unknown. Summer tourist season done for. Local communities marooned — probably for years to come.

The park and its neighbors spent the rest of the summer trying to undo the assumptions made by would-be visitors before rangers figured out the scope of the damage, launched themselves at the needed repairs and started to lift the gates again sooner than anyone predicted.

Yellowstone closed to the public on June 13 after what officials would later declare a 500-year flood event. It was the first time a natural disaster forced the entire park to shutter since the fires of 1988.

“We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement at the time. “It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time.”

Nine days passed before the three southern entrances reopened, with restrictions, on June 22.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland later credited the park’s swift action with the fact that it avoided deaths, and serious injuries, during the flood.

Some unlucky tourists who arrived in the days after the park closed waited nearby, hoping they’d make it inside, but couldn’t stick around long enough. Others managed to stay. Many who came closer to June 22 managed to stick almost to their original plans, if with a little reshuffling.

Despite the onslaught of cancellations throughout the summer that rolled in during those first few weeks, long lines of tourists — nearly all with the requisite even-numbered license plate — waited eagerly on reopening day to be allowed back inside the flood-battered park.

The northern loop, minus its entrances, opened July 2.

The Star-Tribune visited Cody, the tourist town nearest Yellowstone’s east entrance, several times in the early weeks of the rebuild. Every person interviewed — tourist, local, ranger — felt supported, thanked the park for its communication and said they were confident the recovery would be swift.

Over and over, the residents of Cody and the other southern gateways, where the physical impacts were minor, emphasized how grateful they were that it hadn’t been worse.

Sholly told the Star-Tribune on July 8 that the park remained focused on its northern entrances, both in Montana. “I cannot overemphasize the impacts on those two corridors, to those communities,” he said.

It took months for Yellowstone to restore access on the northern side. The flood forced the park to rethink the futures of both roads. But traffic resumed on the Northeast Entrance Road Oct. 15 and on the Old Gardiner Road — a temporary fix — Oct. 30, as the park promised months earlier.

“The park asks the public to understand the differences in timelines between short-term construction solutions that will reopen the North Entrance and Northeast Entrance roads to the public later this year, and the long-term reconstruction efforts that will take place over the upcoming years,” a press release said.

The National Park Service is still evaluating its permanent options for the two highways. It plans to include the public in those final decisions.

Climate change — which makes floods like this summer’s much more likely — is a major consideration.

“Any investment that we make has to be looked at through the lens of what’s in the future,” Sholly said in July. “Should we build back where we were? Is there a better solution?”