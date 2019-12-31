Looking back: Kanye West makes himself at home in Wyoming

Concerns that state regulations to protect sage grouse may apply to West’s project have slowed his plans to build a large “meditation center” on his Cody-area ranch. Wyoming wildlife officials also expressed concern about risk of animals falling into a hole being used in the construction and birds nesting in the structure. Local officials previously had denied a permit for the structure after West's “last-minute change to include residential space.” In addition to the change, the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission objected to "West already having done considerable work at the site" and told West's representatives to stop.