Looking Back: Lobbying effort illustrated conflict in Northern Arapaho tribal leadership

If approved, the new gaming commission would regulate and enforce legalized gaming in any county that chooses to implement it, with proceeds from skill game operations going to the municipalities and counties in which they take place.

But the bill does not legalize gambling outright. Counties will have to opt in to the commission and its regulations, meaning voters in those counties will have to vote to make gambling legal.

“I think this committee realizes that, whether you’re for or against gaming, the only way to be able to control it is through a gaming commission,” said Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, in October. “There just isn’t any other way. Under existing statutes, law enforcement currently isn’t willing to take on someone running a machine because of the inherent risk of lawsuits that come along with it.”

Driskill had invited interests like the gaming industry to law enforcement to hash out a compromise over regulating an operation many see as growing too fast to control.

At the October meeting, one member of the Business Council, Sam Dresser – one of the two who have said the tribe financed the WPPC from the start – testified against the bill.