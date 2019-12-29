Looking back: Missing and murdered Indigenous people conversation grew in Wyoming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Wyoming, the task force, made up of state officials, victim advocates and law enforcement, started meeting in August to better understand the problem in Wyoming and come up with potential fixes at the state level. Experts have stated bigger changes, like clearing up jurisdictional questions, rests with the federal government and Congress.

State lawmakers also proposed this year legislation that, if passed, would among other things: require the state Department of Criminal Investigation to gather and publish data on missing people and include their biographical data; require law enforcement agencies in Wyoming to cooperate with those efforts; have DCI offer training on missing and murdered Indigenous people for attorneys, prosecutors, judges and law enforcement agencies; and require the state to assist the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes if they choose to implement and manage their own Amber Alert system.

The Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee voted to sponsor a bill addressing some issues surrounding Wyoming’s missing and murdered Indigenous people in late October.